Uganda: Pablo - Jobs That Don't Have to Respect Public Holidays

column

"Happy Heroes' day!" screamed a radio presenter.

He sounded excited that it had fallen on a Friday for civil servants to enjoy a long holiday. The irony is that he was working on a public holiday. Some jobs don't respect public holidays. Radio presenters have to work whether it's a public holiday or not.

The customer care departments in telecom companies have to work, lest they risk losing clients if there is nobody responding to their complaints. Hairdressers make a killing on public holidays because it's the only time for some people to work on their hair and nails.

Taxi and cab drivers have no choice but to work on public holidays since passengers never settle in one place. Pilots, too, and air hostesses are always on the move to meet the passenger's needs.

Traders have to open their shops. Landlords don't consider public holidays when demanding rent. The economy has no appointment with public holidays. The housemaid is more active on the public holiday because the boss is at home to supervise the domestic chores. She has to work harder than usual if she is to win her boss' favour. She will definitely switch off her mobile phone to avoid calls from the milkman.

The rolex makers are always on duty no matter what day it is. I am not talking about the makers of the Rolex watch, but the folks who make a special Ugandan delicacy known as rolex - fried eggs rolled in a chapatti. It's so special that the ministry of tourism declared it an official tourist attraction.

Security guards have never known the meaning of public holidays. They risk their lives to protect people's valuables. You find a broke security officer guarding a bank. Some of them fall asleep on duty because they couldn't afford to buy anything to eat.

Medical practitioners are ever on duty regardless of the day because sickness has never gone on holiday. It's even worse on public holidays because it's the only time some people have to visit hospitals for routine checkups, especially those that use health insurance cards.

The traffic policemen have to stand the heat and rain to ensure road safety any time of the day. Most drivers treat them like the worst people to ever grace the surface of the earth. I guess it's because some drivers are inclined to committing offenses.

News reporters never have a holiday because they have to cover events so that people can have what to read as they enjoy the public holiday. They are often caught in the line of fire while on duty.

Truthfully speaking, those are my heroes and they deserve medals.