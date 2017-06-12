South Africa: ANC Succession - If Things Seem Quiet Now, Don't Panic. It Won't Last Long.

opinion

Most great political wars have ebbs and flows - as one candidate leads another falls behind. In our case, the main contest is between President Jacob Zuma and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on the one side, and deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on the other. But it is also a battle over whether Zuma is a legitimate leader, and whether most people believe he is corrupt or not. The last few weeks have seen Zuma and Dlamini-Zuma appear politically becalmed amidst the storm raging around them. They seem, at the moment, unable to respond, or generate any forward movement. If this continues, they run the risk of allowing the other side to build momentum that becomes unstoppable.



When dealing with dynamics and developments in the ANC, it is important to remember that those of us in the commentariat are only able to report and analyse events that we are aware of. The ANC is a big organisation, with hundreds of branches around the country. If it is difficult for a Gwede Mantashe to know what is happening in the party, it is impossible for a journalist, unless given limitless resources, to actually know. That said, it is important also to...