Uganda: Expand Tax Base to Fund Budget, Experts Urge Govt

By Justus Lyatuu

Government must look for ways to expand its tax base to fund the budget instead of borrowing both locally and internationally, economists have said.

Speaking at the audit firm KPMG's budget dinner on Thursday, economist Fred Muhumuza said lenders don't want to put their money in countries that will become insolvent in the near future, yet that is where Uganda is headed to.

"Already, we have a big debt as a country and soon we will need funds for the standard gauge railway (SGR), opening roads and airports in the Bunyoro oil fields. This will further increase our debt burden," Muhumuza said.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija read a Shs 29 trillion budget last Thursday but Uganda Revenue Authority will only collect about Shs 14tn. This means the rest of the money to finance the budget will be borrowed.

Borrowing externally has increasingly become expensive while domestic borrowing usually crowds out the private sector, meaning it becomes hard for businesses to access finance when competing with government.

Kasaija said Uganda's debt burden was 33.8 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). At least 12 per cent of the budget will go to paying interest. Tax revenues have not grown as fast as the debt levels.

Yet analysts said that with the public debt almost a third of Uganda's GDP, debts in the near future will not be sustainable and, multilateral organizations and countries will lose confidence in Uganda's ability to repay the loans.

"You can see that getting funds from China's Exim Bank to finance the SGR is taking too long. These people are just dragging their feet because they are not sure if Uganda will be able to pay; we need to watch out," Muhumuza said

Asad Lukwago, a partner at KPMG Uganda, said there is need to improve project implementation so as not to jeopardize debt sustainability.

"Uganda shouldn't reach the level of Mozambique," Lukwago said. "Mozambique is insolvent again despite the debt relief the country got in 2006 under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative."

Lukwago added: "Let's curb tax evasion, clamp down on illicit financial flows, and supply-friendly fiscal measures to boost productivity and investment."

