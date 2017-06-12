Nigeria: Finally, Police Nab Notorious Kidnap Kingpin, Evans

Barely three weeks after the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, placed a N30m bounty on notorious kidnapper, Evans (as he is simply known in some circles), he was yesterday arrested by the police in Lagos.

The IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by Abba Kyari, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), finally arrested Evans, who has been on the wanted list of the police for over four years.

His arrest is coming on heels of the decision of the Lagos State Government to demolish his house at No 19 Ataye Street, by Lanre bus stop, New Lagos area, Igando, which he converted to a hideout for his gang members and their victims.

The suspect, who is the brain behind most of the high-profile kidnap cases in the nation, has for over four years been declared wanted in three states of Edo, Anambra and Lagos.

Although Evans has continually evaded arrest for over four years, he came up on police 'radar' over his involvement in the abduction of Innocent Duru, the owner of a multi-national pharmaceutical company at the Ilupeju area of the state.

With his nefarious reign on the increase, the IGP had mobilised resources to back the IRT in making sure he was arrested.Going by the police profile on him, Evans has been touted to be the most brilliant, crafty and richest of his ilk, thus making him a dangerous kidnapper.

According to a police source, who spoke on anonymity, "Vampire is the most deadly kidnapper in history and Evans remains the most notorious, brilliant and crafty kidnapper in history.

"After a strategic monitoring by our men, Evans was tracked to Magodo in Lagos and he was finally arrested by ACP Kyari and his men from Magodo estate Mansion in Lagos State at about1pm today.

"Already, the IGP has directed the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, to proceed from Abuja to Lagos to parade Evans and his gang members in Lagos by 12noon on Sunday at the Command Headquarters in Lagos."

Since the police focused on his case, two of his gang members have been arrested and six number plates, one grass-cutter, two Barreta pistols with four magazines, one army cap, two locally made leg chains, four AK47 rifles, one bullet proof vest, 59 AK47 magazines and 1,272 ammunition, were also recovered.