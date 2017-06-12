Uganda Christian University's Standard Marks 10 Years

analysis

The Uganda Christian University (UCU) community newspaper, The Standard, has commemorated its decade of service. ARTHUR MATSIKO attended the dinner and reports.

According to senior lecturer Dr Brian Semujju, The Standard is the only university newspaper in Uganda in regular publication for this long.

"After a careful review of the major universities' archives in Uganda, we concluded that no university has a regular newspaper serving both staff and students," Semujju wrote in The Standard on May 29.

HOW IT STARTED

During the commemoration dinner at the Mukono-based campus, vice chancellor Dr John Senyonyi told The Observer there were attempts to establish a magazine before The Standard. However, he said, the magazine couldn't be sustained as it lacked a framework for financing.

"So, in 2007, it was decided that the financing of something that would be more regular and allow students to write, and the community to be informed should be with the student activity fee," he said. "That as the fee is collected, a portion goes into financing the newspaper."

The university administration then recruited some of UCU's fresh graduates of Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication to run the paper, under supervision. One of its co-founders and first supervisor, Canadian journalist Thomas Froese, said he was asked to coordinate a committee and institute the newspaper.

"I was asked by the VC of the day, Prof Stephen Noll: 'You are a journalist; could you start a campus newspaper? We have been wanting so long to have a vehicle to tell stories of the university'," said Froese, now living in Canada.

The newsroom has a supervisor, who doubles as managing editor. He/she supervises the news, lifestyles, campus life and sports editors. Content is gathered from the UCU community.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Dr Senyonyi said The Standard has continuously become a platform for students and the staff to improve their writing skills.

"Over the years, it has become quite evident that [when] you work for The Standard, the newspapers just snatch you away," Senyonyi said. "That's what we have been seeing that our interns have found themselves placements almost immediately into jobs with respected media houses, for which we are truly very thankful."

Senyonyi's comment would later be confirmed by the guest of honour, Barbara Kaija, New Vision's editor in chief. Kaija told the guests about the various writers and sub-editors The Standard has produced. She named Lydia Lakwonyero, Timothy Murungi and Sam Wakhakha, who frequently designs page one of New Vision, John Semakula, Arthur Oyako and Julius Aboko.

"We feel you out there... because you have provided to the New Vision sub-editors," she said. "The reason I mentioned sub-editors is that sub-editing is a specific skill learnt by doing ... It is a very big gap out there in our market."

The Standard has trained at least 30 journalists and communications specialists now in various organisations. These include The Observer's Alex Taremwa, Doreen Kajeru and the late Pius Opae Papa, as well as the author of this story.

CHALLENGES

Current supervisor Ann Mugunga said the content quality is usually affected whenever a new set of interns is recruited.

"The one-year contract given to them looks like a long period. However, it passes quickly and before you know it, you have a fresh group of people to supervise," she said. "But since that is the arrangement, you have to start afresh."

The head of mass communication department, Associate Prof Monica Chibita, told The Observer that The Standard has an editorial policy that ensures independence. Chibita, who joined UCU when The Standard was five years old, said the paper has not been stopped from publishing a story.

"As you know from any newspaper in the world, it is one thing to have a policy on editorial independence, and it's another thing to actually implement or enjoy the independence," she said. "[But] I think The Standard enjoys the larger amount of editorial independence, especially from the administration."

However, she added that people have always expressed displeasure after certain stories have been published.

"Once in a while out of your judgement, you decide maybe this is not a good story to publish, and that is at the discretion of the supervisor," she said.

FUTURE

Published every after a fortnight, The Standard has not been publishing adverts. However, Dr Senyonyi said the university might have to reconsider this stand and allow "decent adverts to be put in".