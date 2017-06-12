analysis

Leaked emails show that a visa application for somebody connected to the Delhi Daredevils cricket team was expedited when the side made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League T20 in South Africa in 2012. But only after he contacted Ajay Gupta directly. By SCORPIO and AMABHUNGANE.

Much has been written about Malusi Gigaba's time as Home Affairs Minister. Particularly how a senior Gupta employee, Ashu Chawla, repeatedly asked officials to fast-track visas to benefit Gupta businesses. Now further leaks show that these officials were pulling favours even before he took up the post.

The Gupta family's love for cricket is well known. Their company, Sahara, had key sponsorships at a number of South Africa's most loved cricket grounds. More details of their relationships with cricket officials will be revealed at a later stage.

But this particular incident is about more than cricket. It once again asks serious questions about the influence the family has been able to yield at a number of South Africa's government institutions - and under whose watch it happened.

This story is about a senior official with an Indian Premier League (IPL) team who contacted Ajay Gupta directly when South Africa hosted the now...