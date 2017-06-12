Nigeria Set to Launch Smart Cities Intiative

The Minister of Communications, Barrister Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu has launched the Nigerian Smart Cities Initiative.

During a Press conference held in Abuja recently, the minister said the Smart Cities Initiative is an opportunity to demonstrate and scale up Nigeria IT innovations and to show how IT can be linked with physical infrastructure to deliver business and public benefits. "Nigerian Smart Cities Initiative is a conscious effort by government working with the private sector and all other stakeholders to forge a public private partnership to develop a measurable solution that will make cities and citizens smarter through technology," he said.

In driving the Nigerian Smart Cities Initiative further and as part of the objectives of the Federal Ministry of Communications in ensuring a digital-based economy, the Ministry in collaboration with Afritex Initiative will host stakeholders to the Smart Cities Summit Nigeria scheduled for August 8 and 9 with the theme Leveraging on Technology solutions to Improve efficiency of Cities.

The minister noted that going smart would not be easy given the lack of critical infrastructure in the country and non-availability of constant power but that government intends to address these challenges.