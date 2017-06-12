Uganda: MPs - Why Budget Is Good, Bad for Uganda

analysis

Reactions to the national budget for the 2017/18 financial year, which Finance Minister Matia Kasaija presented last Thursday, continue to elicit strong opinions from all political shades.

Kazo MP Gordon Bafaki Tumwine (NRM) said he was disappointed that about four per cent of the national budget will go to paying interest on borrowed money.

"What is disappointing is that Shs 1.2 trillion is a lot of money to be paid in interest rates on borrowed money. It is not good, you will find some sectors are going to be marginalized because we have to pay interest on a lot of borrowed money," he said.

Moroto MP Samuel Okwir (Independent) said lowering or removal of interest rates on agricultural loans in support for the rural poor is good. He added, however, that he was disappointed with the president for saying 'let the traders suffer with interest rates.' He said farmers too benefit from traders.

Kibuku MP Herbert Kinobere (Independent), said the Shs 2.4 trillion allocated to the education sector should have gone to Health, which got Shs 1.8 trillion.

"The budget is good but some areas like health needed more money. The funds allocated to education should have gone to the health sector because it is a healthy person who seeks to be educated. We should have more funding for health because hospitals are increasingly running out of drugs and equipment; how will you recruit health workers when you don't have funds?" Kinobere said.

Aruu South MP Samuel Odonga Otto (FDC) said the budget speech was simply a collection of many good speeches.

"The only good thing I got from it is the idea of renegotiating a loan to fund Bujagali hydroelectricity dam. That one will reduce the cost of electricity from 13 to two US cents and the moment the cost of electricity reduces, the economy is going to develop," he said.

Otto lauded the idea of reestablishing Uganda Airlines, but then expressed doubt that the NRM government can get the airline into the skies due to its internal weaknesses.

"These are things we used to tell them [government] long time ago; so, if government can walk the talk, then the country is going somewhere. But they cannot do much because I see the same old things, same old ministers, same corruption and same old lamentation," he added.

Kilak North MP Anthony Akol (FDC) said there's a persistent gap between the theories the president touts and what the minister of finance says.

"They talk of key sectors that will develop the economy like agriculture, tourism, minerals and oil but when you look at the budget, those things are not prioritized...," Akol said, adding,

"And there is no linkage between the National Development Plan II, the state of nation address and the budget. When you listen to NDP II, the state of nation address and the budget, they are all different. I do not see any seriousness in government."

Jie MP Bildad Moses Adome (NRM) said the president's support for youths from central and western Uganda is discriminatory because every part of the country has unemployed youths.

"I don't see regional balance. The president's programmes specifically favour central and western regions. As a country, we must think about all the youth. Northern Uganda was devastated by war and Karamoja has its problems. Instead, government is expected to have affirmative action for those areas," Adome said.

"Karamoja has high deposits of minerals like gold, limestone and other minerals. Limestone is transported to Tororo cement factory but there is no plan in this budget that shows how the people of Karamoja will benefit from the limestone extracted from Karamoja, as well as other minerals," he added.

Iki-Iki MP Robert Kasolo (NRM) said the exemption of Saccos from taxes would encourage the population to save and invest and later develop themselves.

Buikwe South MP Fred Mutebi (NRM) said since key projects like roads and power were given priority, the cost of doing business will reduce.

"I am happy with the budget since it targets mostly areas like irrigation [and] tractors that can drive agriculture to modernity... ," Mutebi said.