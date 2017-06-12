12 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Former Miss Universe Kenya Gets Engaged

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Oh my GOSH guys!!! It happened! He asked and I said yes! I'm officially ENGAGED!!!!! 😱😱😱😃😃🙏🏾😍❤️❤️❤️. Here I thought we were just walking by the beach to a restaurant near our hotel when suddenly he gets down on one knee. It's surreal..
By Chad Kitundu

The former Miss Universe Kenya Rachel Marete has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend on social media.

The beauty queen who has been working for a number of TV stations in the US was vacationing in Kenya when she made the announcement.

“Oh my gosh! it happened! he asked and I said yes! I’m officially engaged. It’s surreal,” Ms Marete wrote in an Instagram post.

Ms Marete won Miss Universe Kenya in 2005, becoming the second winner of the beauty pageant which was inaugurated in 2004.

In 2007, at 20, she left for the US and has since become an actress, TV host and singer.

She has had several hosting gigs in Hollywood, Miami and New York. She has also worked as a news anchor for Transit TV, Los Angeles.

Ms Marete has also released a number of songs, among them Kelele , Kama Wewe and Nguvu.

Kenya

Gor Mahia Eye Everton Scalp

Coach Zedekiah Otieno of Kenyan giants Gor Mahia applauded his team after a 3-0 win over their traditional foes AFC… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.