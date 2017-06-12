Kenya: Former Miss Universe Kenya Gets Engaged

Photo: allafrica.com

Oh my GOSH guys!!! It happened! He asked and I said yes! I'm officially ENGAGED!!!!! 😱😱😱😃😃🙏🏾😍❤️❤️❤️. Here I thought we were just walking by the beach to a restaurant near our hotel when suddenly he gets down on one knee. It's surreal..

The former Miss Universe Kenya Rachel Marete has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend on social media.

The beauty queen who has been working for a number of TV stations in the US was vacationing in Kenya when she made the announcement.

Ms Marete won Miss Universe Kenya in 2005, becoming the second winner of the beauty pageant which was inaugurated in 2004.

In 2007, at 20, she left for the US and has since become an actress, TV host and singer.

She has had several hosting gigs in Hollywood, Miami and New York. She has also worked as a news anchor for Transit TV, Los Angeles.

Ms Marete has also released a number of songs, among them Kelele , Kama Wewe and Nguvu.