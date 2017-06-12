Uganda: Educationists 'Blame' Teachers Over Assessment of Learners

Education minister Janet Museveni has implored experts to identify gaps that are slowly but surely widening and depriving the country of quality education in the region.

While opening a two-day education symposium at Royal Suites in Bugolobi last week, Ms Museveni said Uganda has been a regional hub for quality education. She insisted most heads of state in East and Central Africa had studied in Uganda.

"There has been disturbing research reports of late rating the proficiency of Ugandan learners and graduates to be lower than desired... ," Ms Museveni said.

"What could be the cause of this occurrence? How has our assessment and examination system contributed to this? How can the situation be reversed so that Uganda regains its former glory in education provision?"

Museveni said if all learners are to acquire quality education, then the entire teaching and learning process has to be effectively handled by teachers interpreting the desired competences for learners at every level.

"At the moment, this does not seem to be the practise because school owners and teachers concentrate on what, in their opinion, is testable and ignore the prescribed curriculum and vital areas of skills, values and attitudes," she said.

The minister's remarks followed papers presented by senior educationists, who primarily blamed teachers for failing to assess and examine learners as stipulated in the curriculum.

Themed Evolution of Uganda's assessment and examinations system: Current and future prospects, the symposium was organised by the ministry of education in partnership with the UK Department for International Development (DFID).

TEACHERS TO BLAME

The minister's remarks were echoed by presenters such as Dr Yusuf Nsubuga, the former director, Basic and Secondary Education, at the ministry. Dr Nsubuga said traditional methods of assessment by teachers through random tests are no longer tenable.

"Whereas our assessment system is guilty and should be charged for stifling innovation and creativity, I want to put it to teachers that they are responsible for neglecting these aspects of learning," Dr Nsubuga said.

"Unless Ugandan teachers generously improve on their responsibility and accountability, are creative and critical thinkers, whatever reforms on the curriculum will not succeed."

According to Prof A.J. Lutalo-Bosa, the vice chancellor, Team University, much as some teachers especially in urban centres claim to conduct regular, weekly or fortnightly tests in schools, they lack validity and reliability as they leave no guidance to learners after they are marked.

He told The Observer that the situation is no better at universities and other tertiary institutions where individuals are recruited into lectureship simply because they are holders of a Master's or PhD qualification.

"If the significance of assessment in the learning process is to be upheld, then the recruitment of individuals should take into account the position of pedagogical and assessment skills of the applicants," Dr Lutalo-Bosa said.

He said though the privatization of education policy in Uganda has increased access to education, it has expanded the hiring of unqualified teachers.

"There are more private institutions at all levels; therefore, the challenges associated with assessment might have multiplied several fold," he said.For some time, private individuals or groups have replaced teacher's roles by setting up assessment units which produce examinations and sell them to schools.

This, Lutalo-Bosa says, is an unfortunate approach because there is no evidence that those who run these units have competences in designing test items and skills in assessment.

"So, learners are exposed to unprofessionally set tests. The other bad aspect of this is that teachers in those schools end up not making any effort to gain competences in test item writing which would ultimately make them better teachers," he said.

Grace Baguma, the director of the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC), agrees with Dr Lutalo-Bosa that teachers are currently preparing learners to pass exams, something that has compromised the quality of education.

"Assessment today has a lot of gaps in that teaching has shifted from what we know professionally to giving tests and exams. We are saying this thing is wrong because children are supposed to learn and acquire competences so that they can manifest them when they go out," Baguma said.

She added that continuous review of the curriculum will also not help much to improve quality since NCDC attempts to guide teachers on how to assess learners but this has not been followed.

"What we need is to strengthen that part on assessment so that teachers are able to bring out exactly what is in the curriculum. Reviewing the curriculum is a very expensive venture which ideally should be done between five and 10 years," she said.

CONTINUOUS ASSESSMENT POLICY

As public examinations continue to influence what goes on in the classroom, Dan Odongo, the executive secretary at Uganda National Examinations Board, advises that a continuous assessment policy will guide various sections of the education system.

"Uneb is already implementing some element of continuous assessment at lower secondary level for vocational subjects but for primary schools, a lot of work has been done by Uneb and what we are waiting for is a policy framework from government within which we are going to operate," Odongo said.

According Dr Jane Egau, the commissioner of Teacher Instruction, Education and Training (TIET), the policy can go a long way in holding teachers accountable for failing to execute their duties.

"I want to agree that teachers are no longer playing their part. They are well trained but when they go to the field, they find people who make for them schemes, lesson plans and examinations," Egalu said. "These people have taken away the role of a teacher and made them look very lazy and forgetting the skills of teaching."

Dr Egau says a professional teacher is supposed to teach, assess learners and set exams because he/she knows better how far the syllabus has been covered and weaknesses and strengths for each learner. She urges the ministry to ban all individuals and organisations selling teaching and assessment materials in schools.

"I don't want to see my teachers being made redundant yet they have been taught what to do. A teacher who cannot assess learners effectively is supposed to be at home but not in a class," she said.

EXTERNAL VIEW ON ASSESSMENT

Meanwhile, in his keynote address, Dr Reg Allen, an assessment expert and the director, Curriculum Assessment and Certification Systems Architects (CACSA), based in Australia, summarised Uganda's assessment and examination system as complex and interconnected.

"Uganda's assessment shows a long-term stability; in some of its essential features it has changed little over the last thirty years, even given the large increase in numbers of learners and curriculum changes," Dr Allen said.

He explained that an assessment system is ideally meant to drive learning in classrooms, but Uganda's system falls short of doing so.

"Much of the knowledge and skills learners need today and for their future has little or no role in formal tests and examinations as it is done in schools," Allen said, adding that there is still room for change though the task is long-term, complex and "hard" but important and worthwhile.

At the symposium, he also shared a report describing how the ministry of education can adjust from an examination-oriented curriculum but develop a more robust, resilient, self-improving and adaptive assessment system.

What others say?

Alex Kakooza, Permanent secretary ministry of Education & Sports

It is true that assessment and examination must be carried out as teaching and learning goes on. Today, there is too much teaching in schools with the biggest driver being examinations.

Dr Kedrace Turyageyenda, Director of Education Standards

The exams given to learners in schools are more of a mini Uneb examination. We need to go back to the drawing board and see what went wrong. How come by the time we went to school teaching was the driver of school activities and not examinations?

Progressive Primary School, Luzira learners

Education today in Uganda is full of challenges for students, teachers and parents. There is no breathing space; something must be done by government.

Dr Mary Goretti Nakabugo, UWEZO Uganda country director

On teachers, this should not be a blame game because during assessment there is not only one key player. Let every actor do their job holistically and fix the system that is not working very well.