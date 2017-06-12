Uganda: Museveni Warns Land Grabbers

In a speech at this year's Heroes day celebrations, President Museveni cautioned landlords against grabbing land from tenants.

Speaking in Zirobwe sub-county in the central district of Luweero on Friday, the president threatened to take action against landlords who overcharge tenants or force them to surrender their plots of land or to acquire land titles.

The president's statement was a response to an appeal from Edirisa Sseddunga, the chairperson of the Uganda National War Veterans Association. Sseddunga urged the president to stop landlords from forcing tenants to surrender part of their land to them. Sseddunga said many people are now landless because they have been coerced into surrendering their land.

Museveni's speech at the 28th anniversary celebrations of Heroes' day held at Zirobwe's St Augustine Catholic parish grounds, Luweero district, came at time when the central government is embroiled in a bitter row with Buganda kingdom over its campaign to issue land titles to tenants on the kingdom's land dubbed Kyapa mu ngalo.

While Museveni did not directly mention Buganda kingdom's titling campaign, his statements were seen to have an indirect reference to Mengo, the seat of the kingdom's administration.

Museveni said there is no way a landlord can force a tenant to surrender land without his/her consent, adding that such deals are not provided for in the Constitution and in the Land Act.

The president added that landlords have provoked him and that land grabbers will be forced to return it after the commission of inquiry into land matters that he appointed in December 2016 completes its inquiry. The commission began its work last month.

Speaking to The Observer on Saturday, Buganda kingdom's 3rd deputy Katikkiro and minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Apollo Nelson Makubuya, doubted whether Museveni's statements were directed at the kingdom.

"We have not forced anyone to surrender land, or to acquire a land title; therefore, we cannot be part of that category because our policies are voluntary, the processes are voluntarily negotiated, so, it cannot have been us, he was referring to some other persons," Makubuya said.

While launching the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire-led commission of inquiry, Betty Amongi, the minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, urged the commissioners to investigate Mengo's Kyapa Mu Ngalo campaign.

She also wrote to the kingdom on May 17 pointing out government's reservations on the ongoing land titling campaign, and Buganda Land Board's (BLB) management of a cultural institution's land.

Amongi's letter was allegedly influenced by a number of petitions lodged with her office querying the activities of BLB. Makubuya distanced the kingdom from the alleged evictions.

"If anybody does those [evictions] in the name of the Kabaka or the kingdom of Buganda, we are not party; we don't support forceful evictions but negotiated ones. We advocate for the liberation of the peasantry to enable them obtain titles on their land and secure their tenure and occupancy, and get better value on their land, and to assist them obtain credit from financial institutions," Makubuya said.

URN