12 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: School Heads Need to Lift Reputation

It is not usual that the death of a luminary will invite universal condemnation.

The death of Prof Lawrence Mukiibi, proprietor of the St Lawrence group of learning institutions, did not initially invite condemnation. Indeed, many in the teaching profession were quick to laud his pioneering efforts in starting and maintaining several schools. Some even cited Mukiibi as their mentor.

Indeed, few private individuals have managed the feat of putting up schools, let alone keeping them active for more than 20 years. Prof Mukiibi seemed to have managed that feat quite comfortably.

However, it now emerges that over the years, there had been many grumbling about his reported sexual predatory behaviour towards young women, many of them his students.

While the grumbling was confined to a few ears, thanks to Prof Mukiibi's immeasurable ability to evade the public eye, the evidence of his nightly deeds would finally surface in the light, as the Bible says.

Following his death, several children and pregnant women were paraded as members of his family, shocking those who knew him. Even with his burial, the matter has continued to confound the public and caused many who cited him as a mentor into something of a rethink.

Many of these private school operators or founders now find themselves being looked at differently. Could they be following their mentor's sexual habits as well?

Are female learners sent to private schools, founded and run by individuals, actually safe from sexual exploitation?

The answers will vary, but for school owners, the onus is on them, to try to rescue their reputation. They will have to work hard to be viewed and approved of as what they profess to be - professional teachers who are out to make a positive contribution to posterity, by increasing the number of the learned.

To those who are guilty of sexually molesting your students, the warning is out there. Restrain yourselves or risk public condemnation or worse.

