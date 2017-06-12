South Africa: Cricket SA Mourns Death of CEO's Brother

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has expressed its condolences after the passing of Yusuf Lorgat .

Lorgat, who was the older brother of CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat, died at the age of 79 in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

He lived a life of distinguished service to sport through cricket and soccer and in community life.

He was an experienced sports administrator for more than 30 years being involved with the Eastern Province Cricket Association, the South African Cricket Board, the United Cricket Board of South Africa, the Eastern Province Council on Sport and the National Sports Council.

Among his many acknowledgments, he was honoured by the National Sports Council in 1998, received a service award from the International Cricket Council in 2009 and was also a life member of Eastern Province Cricket.

At community level he served as a project manager for the Microprojects Programme Trust which assisted community organisations with various projects on a technical and social level.

He was elected as the Port Elizabeth Citizen of the Year in 2012 for his Community Outreach and Development Programme and received a Nelson Mandela National award in 2014.

Just two weeks ago he received the Living Legend Award from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

"Yusuf lived a life of service to his community in many areas which is documented by the many well deserved awards he received from a variety of organisations," commented CSA president Chris Nenzani, "and on behalf of the CSA family, I offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family, his friends and to the many people whose lives he touched and influenced in a very special way."

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter as well as his two sisters and three brothers - one of whom, is Haroon Lorgat.

"Because he was much older than myself many thought he was my father, and indeed, he became something of a father figure to me," Haroon Lorgat commented. "I have benefited enormously from his advice in going about my own life especially during those days of struggle."

