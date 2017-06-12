South Africa: Protea Shambles - Out-Batted, Out-Bowled and Out of Another ICC Event

analysis

That old chestnut of being unable to perform under pressure in ICC sanctioned events gave South Africa the heebie jeebies against India on Sunday. A run out so bizarre that it will replace the memory of the Klusener-Donald affair pretty much summed-up the team's woes when it comes to knock-out games. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Death. Taxes. South Africa imploding in an International Cricket Council sanctioned event. These are a few of life's certainties. And it came into full view once again when the Proteas crashed out of the Champions Trophy on Sunday in a way only they can.

Bowled out for 191 and beaten inside 38 overs, the Proteas put on a buckle-under-pressure display that not even the most sadistic scriptwriters could have envisaged.

There were three run-outs, including one that will now replace the horror memory of the Lance Klusener-Allan Donald affair, a batting performance so utterly inept, it would make most backyard efforts look good and sheer exasperation by a fielding side who was given the cricket equivalent of a piece of mouldy bread and asked to deliver a Michelin star quality three-course meal.

Very little of this was because India were exceptional with ball in hand. They...