Nigeria: Assembly Orders Payment of Compensation to Owners of Land Acquired By NAF

Ilorin — Kwara State House of Assembly has urged the state governor Abdulfattah Ahmed to direct the state Bureau of Lands to pay compensation to rightful owners of lands acquired for the Ilorin command of the Nigerian Air Force, to permanently address the land dispute at Alagbado Community Eiyenkorin area of the state.

The House further urged the state government to henceforth apply appropriate punitive measure against any officers found to have deliberately issue building approvals on contentious land and land already allocated.

These were part of resolutions reached by the state House of Assembly, while considering a report titled " Intrusion unto the land of Alagbado Community Eiyenkorin in Asa Local Government Area of the state."

Reading the resolutions of the House, the Deputy Speaker Matthew Okedare who presided over the sitting said the resolutions became imperative in view of the need to curb any trend likely to cause disruption of peaceful coexistence in the state.

The House, according to the Deputy Speaker, equally urged the state Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to direct the Executive Secretary of the state Town Planning and Development Authority to stop issuing building approval on the controversial land.

The legislature also directed the state Government to urge the Chief of Air Staff to allow the community access to 20 acres already occupied by the inhabitants to further enhance peaceful coexistence.

The House then enjoined the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Town Planning and Development Authority, Bureau of Land and the office of the state Surveyor- General to demarcate the acquired land that belong to the Nigerian Air Force to check further encroachment on the land.

The Chairman House Committee on Public Petition, Adebayo Mohammed had while presenting the report, observed that the Nigerian Air Force had acquired the land since 1985, in which compensation could not be paid to the affected communities, due to the legal tussles between Obanisuwa and Wara communities to determine who owned the land that constituted parts of the land acquired by the Nigerian Air Force.