South Africa: Review - 'This Land' Is Whose Land, Exactly?

A documentary touring South Africa and which premieres in Johannesburg this weekend takes a tough look at land restitution - or rather, the lack thereof. It poses one key question: in a fresh round of forced removals in rural South Africa, whose land, exactly, is being fought for?



We were forced out [of our parents' beautiful places] and put in these hollows. Now that we are used to these hollows, things are beautiful and we have made it home. Now these mines appear, and they want to move us from here. Then where are we supposed to live... without a place of our own?

- Resident, Makhasaneni

"We must compose our own songs to keep us motivated and strong," says Mbhekiseni Mavuso, a pastor and land rights activist who has been fighting on behalf of the people of Makhasaneni. Their story is told in the documentary This Land, currently touring South Africa.

Mavuso promised his late father, whose remains lie in Makhasaneni, that he would not allow his bones to be disturbed. And so Mavuso has spent years of his life fighting to prevent mining companies, mall developers, game farms and others from prospecting on...