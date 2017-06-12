Kenya: Three Presidential Candidates Yet to Pick Up Security

Nairobi — Police have urged three presidential candidates yet to claim the security details assigned to them to do so.

According to the police, the three are yet to pick their security detail despite being contacted with the aim of availing security personnel to them.

This comes in the backdrop of reports that former Premier and National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga had asked for his security team to be beefed up to 50, claims that his secretariat later denied.

Odinga has even prior to his nomination as a presidential candidate, enjoyed state protection due to his status as a former Prime Minister.

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery dismissed claims that the police had rejected a request to bolster his security detail saying due law will be followed in allocating presidential candidates security personnel.

"He (Odinga) is the one who is saying what he wants but the law is very clear on how many security personnel will be attached to a candidate and so we will follow the law and everyone will be given according to the legal entitlement," the CS said on Thursday during a prayer service held in remembrance of 17 Administration Police servicemen killed in recent spate of Al Shabaab attacks on police convoys using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted on roads.

Article 138(8)(b) of the Constitution states : "a presidential election shall be cancelled and a new election held if a candidate for the election as President or Deputy President dies on or before the scheduled election date."

A person becomes a candidate upon clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).