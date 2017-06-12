Uganda: Ministry to Penalize Head Teachers Over Registration

The minister of state for Primary Education, Rosemary Sseninde, has vowed to ensure that head teachers do not fail the national students and pupils' registration exercise.

In a meeting at Sunset hotel in Jinja recently, Sseninde vowed action against head teachers who refuse to collect the registration forms from the district headquarters.

"This registration is aimed at fighting ghost learners and [yet] most head teachers are the masterminds behind inflation of the numbers of pupils and students," Sseninde said. "They have resorted to cocoons amongst themselves to fight this project by adamantly refusing to pick these registration forms from their respective district headquarters."

The minister was uncompromising on the sector directive to ensure all learners are registered by the end of the term.

"We have a lot of people willing to serve this government and in case these head teachers turn out to undermine this registration programme and fail to register pupils within the given three months, CAOs and DEOs should dismiss them immediately," added Sseninde.

In response, Kaliro district chairperson, Wycliffe Ibanda, asked the education ministry to champion academic standards in Busoga sub-region. "For the past three consecutive years, Busoga has languished in the last position in all the national exams," Ibanda said.

For her part, the minister urged parents to participate in their children's learning to boost performance.

"[Nearly] 70% of pupils in Busoga study on empty stomachs and parents have paid a deaf ear, waiting for handouts to feed their own children," Seninde said. "I advise my fellow parents to actively partner the government in improving the education standards by providing meals to the children."

The meeting attracted various district officials and educationists from 10 districts in Busoga. Earlier this year the education ministry announced it would work with the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) to undertake a registration exercise of learners in all primary, post-primary, secondary and post-secondary institutions.

In a circular to all head teachers and principals of government and private institutions dated April 25, registration forms would be delivered centrally to districts.

The circular, signed by the ministry permanent secretary, Alex Kakooza, reads, "You are hereby informed that the government is undertaking an exercise to register all learners aged five and above".

According to Kakooza, the registration programme seeks to ensure registration of learners and assign them with national identification numbers (NINs) while those who are 16 years and older will be issued with national identity cards.

Speaking to The Observer in May, Gilbert Kadilo, the NIRA spokesman, explained that the move was meant to actualize a 2004 government directive to register all nationals and make sure all children under 16 years, were brought into the national register, in addition to adults, who already hold national identity cards.