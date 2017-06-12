Nigeria: Fashola Urges Sanctions for Substandard Projects

Minister of Power, Work and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has called for strict punishment in cases of building collapse resulting from substandard projects.

He made the call on Friday at the 2017 World Accreditation Day organized by Nigeria National Accreditation Service, in Abuja.

Fashola who was represented by his special adviser on Policy and Legal matters, Lanre Akinsola said it was critical that the public have confidence in the safety, security; sustainability of construction projects hence standard should not be negotiated.

"Does our professional disciplinary council in the built industry exist? If it does exist, does the public know about its operations? How many of our professionals have been sanctioned for their culpability in building collapse resulting from cases of standard construction projects?

"If they have been sanctioned what are these sanctions? Have they been suspended, disciplined or expelled from their professional bodies? Have these sanctions been published in the mass media in order to serve as deterrence to others as well as inform members of the public that they have protection against professional misconducts? He queried.