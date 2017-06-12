Uganda: Expectant Mothers Fight for Space At Kagadi Hospital

At Kagadi general hospital in western Uganda, expectant mothers struggle to find space and beds.

The hospital receives about 20 expectant mothers daily, according to Principal Senior Nursing Officer Specioza Nabukeera. She said, however, that the available space and beds in the facility are not enough for the expectant mothers, newborn babies and patients with pregnancy-related complications.

Located along Kyenjojo-Kabwoya road in Kagadi town, the hospital receives more than 200 patients from the western districts of Kagadi, Kibaale and Kakumiro.

It also receives patients from the nearby sub-counties in Kyenjojo and Hoima districts and a few, who, cross from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Several women sleep on mats and mattresses spread on the floor as they wait for midwives and nurses. Some share the little spaces with newborn babies.

Barbara Agaba, 25, one of the expectant mothers found at the facility, said sleeping on the floor exposes both mothers and their newborn babies to multiple infections.

Nabukeera said it is difficult for nurses to treat mothers and children who are lying on the floor especially if they have to be put on drip medication. Nabukeera appealed to government to construct a bigger and well-equipped maternity ward at the facility.

The medical superintendent Dr James Olowo, said Kagadi general hospital was built to handle 100 in-patients in 1968. But the number has since doubled, mainly as a result of population growth.

Dr Olowo appealed to the ministry of Health to think of expanding the hospital.

URN