Nigeria: International Archives Day - Bello Harps On Effective Records Management

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has charged public servants and the general public to cultivate the habit of managing information properly.

Malam Bello who gave the charge on Friday in Abuja during the commemoration of the International Archives Day, stressed that promoting effective records management system would enable the FCT Administration achieve good governance and accountability, thereby engendering national development.

"As we celebrate this year's edition of the International Archives Day, I urge us, particularly all staff of the FCT Administration to imbibe the spirit of promoting effective and sustainable records management system in our various SDAs. It is only by so doing that the FCT Administration and the nation at large, can attain the long-cherished global aspiration for good governance and accountability," he said.

The minister who was represented at the occasion by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr.Babatope Ajakaiye, promised to strengthen FCT Archives and History Bureau for excellent service delivery, adding that the establishment of the bureau in 2005 by the FCT Administration underscored the top priority it placed on records keeping.

He said: "It was in appreciation of the importance of proper records-keeping and archives management that the FCT Archives and History Bureau was established in 2005 with the responsibility to collect, collate, preserve and manage archival records of the Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA).