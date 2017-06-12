Uganda: Nandala-Mafabi - FDC Shall Not Work With Norbert Mao's DP

interview

The pending by-election in Kyadondo East has split the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) down the middle. The leading opposition party chose Apollo Kantinti, whose first election was nullified by court, as its flag bearer, but two contestants who claim to support the party have chosen to stand as independents.

Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and Muwada Nkunyingi, have attracted support from amongst the party faithful, complicating matters for FDC. In a lengthy interview, the party secretary general NATHAN NANDALA-MAFABI told Baker Batte Lule why Kantinti shall win and why FDC cannot work with DP headed by Norbert Mao. Excerpts below.

What do you say about the FDC members from Buganda region who have chosen to support Muwada Nkunyingi instead of Apollo Kantinti in the Kyadondo East by-election?

We have only one FDC. If there is any other party called FDC Buganda, I am yet to know about it. But as far as we are concerned, we have only one candidate Apollo Kantinti who was elected by the people of Kyadondo East in 2015. He stood as MP and he won that constituency until he was removed by the court not because of his own mistakes but because of the incompetence of the Electoral Commission.

Nkunyingi disputed the election of Kantinti as party flag bearer. Did the party address his concerns?

The party electoral commission handled the matter and I was involved at the tail end of it. The candidates resolved the matter concerning the register and finally the election was conducted. So, what they are bringing now is history.

If that issue was resolved in 2015, why then was the party involved in lengthy meetings to try to sort out the impasse about who should be the flag bearer?

What happened was that many other people had expressed interest [in carrying the flag] but we had already set a precedent that those who have been flag bearers should retain the card and that was it. There is no way we could change in the middle unless somebody has died. Apollo Kantinti has been in parliament; so, it would be unfair for somebody who has been in parliament to be abandoned midway just because a by-election has come up. Those are double standards and, as FDC, we can't engage in such.

I was in Kyadondo when Nkuynyingi's supporters accosted you, accusing you of messing up the party. Is there any truth in what they were saying?

I did not cause trouble. I am just the custodian of the law. I am the only one (or the person I have delegated) who signs for anybody who stands for any election in Uganda on the FDC ticket. So, that is my job. I am the secretary who keeps every paper; so, whoever blames me for doing what has been decided is wrong.

In your assessment should FDC insist on supporting a candidate even when that candidate may not have the capacity to win an election?

Which meter have you used to measure that this candidate is better than the other? You cannot tell me to go to the garden when you have not given me a hoe to dig. But to make matters worse, why would you employ double standards? Is that building the party? Institutions are institutions; we must allow them to function.

The opposition has literally fielded five candidates as opposed to NRM's one. What are your chances of retaining that seat?

You have the meter of measuring [who will win]; why don't you produce what you have done? I am sure Kantinti will win. This time I am sure he has more chances of winning again.

DP's Norbert Mao said FDC failed to initiate dialogue so that the opposition can have one candidate.

Which DP; of NRM or which one? You see this DP is good at speaking to NRM and when DP speaks, they are speaking on behalf of the NRM. You have seen with Eala, when DP candidates came to campaign, they flashed [NRM symbols]; the same with UPC. So, when you hear the Norberts talk, those are NRM.

In public they pretend to be speaking for the opposition but in practice and private, they are NRM. Tell me which MP of FDC is a minister or somebody who contested on the FDC ticket. But for us we are there struggling and pushing on and we will not be swayed by anybody because we are not in the struggle to please anybody. Our only interest is to work for the people of Uganda who need change so everybody who wants change should join us but those of DP and UPC can go anywhere.

Speaking about Budadiri West, there was talk that you were not to contest again in 2016.

Are you a voter from Budadiri West that I told? Seeing it in the media doesn't mean it's correct. You are seeing now that Ivan Ssemwanga is still alive; so, you think the media is telling the truth? Is Ssemwanga alive or dead? So, I also don't know what you are talking about. I'm here anyway, that question should be asked by the people of Budadiri West.

The term of Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu as FDC president is about to come to an end. Shall you offer yourself to replace him?

Why? Let's wait for the time of the nomination. But August is just around the corner. Go then and ask every member of FDC whether they are going to stand; nothing to talk about now.

We have seen your name as among those standing.

A name can be thrown everywhere, there is no problem. Even yours, I see it in The Observer, does it mean that you are also standing?

Two years as FDC secretary general, tell us about your experience.

I have done my job and I still have some more years to go and I am sure everybody will appreciate what I have managed to do.

Have you achieved so far what you set out to achieve?

What did I set out to achieve; [that] I have not achieved?

You talked about party structures; where are they?

Party structures are a continuous process of building. You know by the time I came in, there were party structures that are running up to 2020 but we are sorting them out. Right now we have rolled out a programme to have village structures.

We don't want to be like the NRM that relies on LCs. Even in several new administrative units (the districts and municipalities), we are putting up structures. Where there have been gaps as a result of shifting, we are also filling them.

But some members say you people just talk about party structures here in Kampala but on the ground nothing is being done.

Of course when we put in place our structures, they are bought by the NRM.

So, you admit you have no structures?

People have not known what parties are. You understand? I hope you understand.

What do you say about the leadership structure in FDC where the term for one set of leaders is ending in 2017 and for others in 2020?

We are going to have a national council and I think what we really need to do is to align the leadership. This was brought about when Dr Kizza Besigye left midway through his term.

How is working your relationship with your party president because in the past you have clashed with him.

I have a good working relationship with the party president. Everybody does his job according to the party constitution. In a home when the children disagree, does it mean that the roof must come down?

Maybe one stepped on the other's foot but generally there is no clash. Maybe those who take these things out actually exaggerate. But bottom line is internal matters must remain internal.

There was talk that the party president was trying to trim your wings by introducing administrators to run the day- to-day activities of the party a role that is normally for the secretary general.

I can assure you nobody will take away my assignments; nobody. I am not somebody you can wish away. You don't know Nandala. Nobody can take away what is meant to be for Nandala as secretary general. Whoever will try, will fall aside. Take my word.

Some FDC members are disappointed in you. They thought you're a fighter especially after seeing you on top of a mamba during elections in Budadiri West in 2011. They say after all you're just a good talker who can't walk the talk.

I am not the party president; go and ask the president. My role as the secretary general is to write. Do you want me to tear papers then you know I'm working?

So, as secretary general you have no role in rejuvenating the party and make it more vibrant?

That is the role of the party president. My job is to ensure that we have constant communication with the districts. I am the official communication person between the party and the outside world.

I keep party minutes. Those are some of the things I do. If they had elected me as the party president, that would be a different story. Unfortunately I lost out; so, I'm not the commander.

As Nandala, are you convinced that the way the FDC is run is the best way it could ever be run?

In the circumstances it's the best.

If it is run in the best possible way, why would you still be interested in challenging Muntu who is running your party in the best possible way?

You see you're trying to ask the question in another way but it's the same. And I am saying wait for an appropriate time. Right now I'm a secretary general until the appropriate time comes you will see my manifesto.

You see, to hold somebody accountable, you do so basing on the manifesto. When I stood the other time, they didn't vote for me. Right now I'm the secretary general but when I want to make a decision on which office I want, I will present a manifesto.

There is a divide in FDC with some members firmly believing in defiance as the best way to change government while others loathe the same. Where do you belong?

There is nothing like division in the party; even defiance is a party activity I can tell that. If you don't work, it doesn't mean that the others shouldn't work.

There is talk the constitution could be amended to lift the cap on the presidential age. As a party, how are you prepared for that eventuality?

That is illegal and we will be calling upon people to resist it. But we are also members of parliament who have been voted by the people. If your member of parliament is doing contrary to what you sent them to do, you can deal with them.

When you have been voted, you are not above the voters but under them. So, whoever wants to come and say my people have told me; that is a lie. When did they say it? I have seen the mood in the country nobody supports the lifting of the age limit save for the few crooks. In Uganda we have two groups of people, the oppressors who are like five percent, and the oppressed who are 95 percent.

But we have heard this kind of talk for the last 15 years and President Museveni still soldiers on.

You know it is because we have not organized properly, that is why. Let me ask you a question: have you seen hunger? You know hunger breeds anger; poverty also breeds anger.

So, what we are left with is organization. We have been building it over a period of time; so, I can tell you anything can happen anytime. Yes you have been hearing this all the time but even in the Bible Moses asked God to kill Pharaoh but God said He had added him 40 years. Indeed 40 years passed and the king died.

Basing on the outcome of the recent by-elections in Kagoma, Kamuli municipality and Toroma, it appears the hungry may not be angry. They are voting for NRM.

By the way, we want to see how we can take the Electoral Commission to court. If you were in Toroma, there was pre-ticking of ballot papers. For example one polling station had 956 voters and 954 voted. But when we looked at the figures, 11 people had died; so, who are those who voted. You would go to a polling station at 11am when 600 out 800 voters have already voted.

So, this Electoral Commission is worse than that of [Badru] Kiggundu. When you total the results, they do not add up. We raised these things when we went at the tally center in Toroma and they told us you can go to court. Museveni wants to prove a point that he never rigged the presidential election by rigging the by-elections using the Electoral Commission which claims to be independent.