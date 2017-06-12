Nigeria: We'll Focus On Marine, Oil and Gas Sectors - Nimet DG

interview

Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi is the Director-General, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet). In this interview he speaks on NiMet’s plan to expand its revenue base and how it intends to help farmers solve common problems relating to weather, among others. Excerpts:

UBIMET, one of the world's leading meteorology solutions providers, visited you. Why should Nigerians be excited by that?

UBIMET is an Austrian company with expertise in meteorology for producing high tech equipment for generating weather data, for analysing weather data and using the data to solve real time problems. Meteorology affects all areas of national live in the country and one major priority in the application of meteorology is for us to be applying it to be solving the real problem facing Nigeria, not for us to be using meteorology just to assemble data and keep; because our focus as an agency is for us to be collecting these data and using them in solving real time problems in the country.

Flooding is still an issue in many places in Nigeria, what is NiMet's response?

We are already intervening because it's a part of our mandate. We have been collecting meteorological information and we have the mandate to make use of this information to solve the weather related problems of the country. Part of the problems is flood; especially in the coastal and southern parts of the country, and drought in the northern parts.

We have been analysing the data we generated so as to be able to make predictions about what would happen to flooding and drought conditions in the country. Going forward, we will be issuing specific alerts as to where flood could happen so that Nigerians could be prepared.

For now, we have a bulletin that we produce from time to time to give Nigerians to take proactive steps to mitigate floods even before they occur. This is besides the seasonal rainfall predictions that tell which states may likely have floods.

In the past NiMet entered in some partnerships. Can you bring us up on these partnerships and the benefits?

Locally here, we have entered into partnerships with a number of institutions -institutions that have the mandate to carry out research to find problems and come up with solutions to problems. We have partnership with institutions like the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ahmadu Bello University Agricultural Research Institute (ABU-ARI) and Bayero University Kano. We entered into partnership with them considering their mandates and our mandate to use meteorology to solve problems in this country. We also have partnership with private enterprises. For instance, we have partnered with the British American Tobacco Company that has been having interest in helping farmers to develop capacity and promoting agriculture.

There are also the partnerships with international organisations like International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) which have the mandate of promoting the capacities at rural level to be able to harness resources and solve the problems around farmers. We are also in partnership with UK MET office, which we have entered into technical agreement with since 2013. I was in the UK recently where we looked at the agreement again to carry out some modification in terms of what they are supposed to be doing for us.

These are some of the collaborations we have entered into both locally and internationally and the idea is to pull our resources together with NiMet and other organisations with their expertise and their capacities to address developmental challenges using meteorological data.

Some Nigerians still find your weather report a bit technical. Any plans to have them in local languages?

Already, NiMet is down-scaling its SRP to local levels and if we are down-scaling it to local levels, we must do it in local languages too. It is a part of the things we have done. In Katsina State for instance, we have made that information available in local language; which is Hausa. With the application that we have developed, if you are in Katsina and you tune in you get information on weather in the local language. So the SRP will be reproduced in major languages which Nigerians speak so that when they are looking at that information, they would not have much problem of understanding. Katsina was the first to make use of our down-scaled SRP but other states are now coming in and the British Tobacco, IFAD and other private organisations are helping us to achieve that. The new application is currently covering about 21 states and we will cover the entire country soon. Katsina has spent hundreds of millions of Naira to set up its weather automated station where they collect data; and we are now helping them to make use of the data and help those at the community level as well.

What's the plan about commercialisation of NiMet's data?

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) always emphasised that cost recovery must be achieved in producing meteorological data for the public. It said that whatever money you spend in producing meteorological data for the public should be recovered, but necessary to make profit. What we are doing is that we charge recovery cost from whoever is coming to collect our data in order to generate revenue. One thing we have tried to do is to extend meteorological services to the mobile phone user so that wherever you are, you can query our data, request for the weather information of that particular point and we will provide via your mobile devices.

So you don't have to wait for the news to hear the weather forecasts to know what's going to happen. Which means at all times you can have access to weather information on the go real time. Through this way, there are at least 50 million users of telephone services. If we increase the aggressiveness of our marketing, we may capture 50 per cent of that number; which is 25 million users. If everybody will give us N1 per day, that means we can make a minimum of N25 million per day. This is one of the ways we want to enhance our commercialisation drive.

We are also expanding to the oil and gas sector because of the capacity; we have been over concentrating in aviation because aviation has been the one paying our bills. So we are making effort to expand our services to marine and oil and gas sectors because the market in these sectors is very huge, much larger than aviation. If we develop our capacity to move into these sectors, we will be able to overcome the challenges of revenue generation and NiMet may even be able to stand on its own.

Are you planning on having a short SMS code?

Yes, but we are to develop that because there are a lot of issues involved. This is the ICT component and any ICT project that you want to embark on, you have to discuss with NITDA and then NCC. We have already developed our own capacity but we need to get clearance from these regulators like the NCC on the issue of telecom service provider and then NITDA on the issue of ICT because we have to use ICT to transmit whatever information we have to mobile phone users.

How is your Seasonal Rainfall Prediction for 2017 panning out?

We predicted that rain would start late and that is what we have seen because by now, there is supposed to be water everywhere; but in Abuja rain is just trying to get serious and it is the same everywhere you go. The other prediction is that it would stop early and there is going to be a dry spell between July and August. Our prediction is already manifesting and we advice relevant authorities and stakeholders to study our SRP report and take appropriate measures to mitigate any adverse impact.