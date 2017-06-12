Nigeria: Insurgents Kill 7 At Konduga

Maiduguri — Suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Yale village, near Konduga in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, between Saturday night and yesterday morning, killing seven people.

A witness said the seven victims included soldiers and a leader of the local vigilante, adding that the insurgents laid ambush on their victims.

Neither the police nor the military had issued any statement on the incident by press time, but a source said the soldiers and the vigilante were on clearance operation in which the Konduga vigilante leader was killed together with one Baba Umar as a result of rocket-propelled grenade thrown on them.

Meanwhile, some Boko Haram elements have threatened to unleash more attacks on Maiduguri and its environs, saying the attack they launched on communities on the outskirts of the city last Wednesday was just the beginning.

"You should know that this war is a war that will be inherited by our children and grandchildren, it is not a war that will end at once," said a sect member wearing camouflage, who apparently led the Wednesday attack on Alidawari village and surrounding communities.

The sect member who appeared in a video clip released last Saturday evening by the Abubakar Shekau faction of the sect, also dismissed as false the reconciliation moves between them and the Nigerian authorities.

He further threatened, "Wait for us. We are coming. We will search for you wherever you are. As you search for us in the forest, we will search for you in your cities. So get well prepared."

In efforts to seek the response of the Nigerian Army on the threats contained in the said video clip, several calls and a text message were placed into the cell phone of the Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, but up to the time of filing this report, he had neither returned the calls nor replied the text message.