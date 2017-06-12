Kenya: National Conference on Elections Kicks Off

Nairobi — The National Elections Conference the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced it was planning back in March, kicked off on Monday.

The three day conference brings together political leaders , civil society, religious leaders, media and Kenyans at large and is intended to rally Kenyans toward a peaceful elections.

"The road towards free and fair General Elections begins here," IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said from the Kenyatta International Conventional Centre on Sunday.

The areas to be covered at the conference include lessons learnt from the previous election, conflict mitigation and disputes resolution, electoral operations and technology, role of media among others.

The objective of the conference, Chebukati said, is to boost the confidence of the electorate.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Bishop Eliud Wabukala on his part called on Kenyans to remain peaceful during the campaign period.

Chebukati as part of the conference jointly organised by IEBC, EACC and Kura Yangu, Sauti Yangu was on Monday to take part in a panel discussion on Kenya's preparedness and overall strategy to insulate the 2017 general election against the threat of violent extremism and cybercrime.

The discussion is also intended to identify early-warning indicators and undertake analysis of risks to Kenya's stability before, during and after the 2017 election.