Uganda: Don't Marry Off Your Pregnant School-Going Daughter

analysis

Recently, I watched on a local television channel a story of a young girl whose parents had forced her into marriage because she got pregnant.

The police asked the girl's parents why they gave away their daughter into marriage before reaching the age of consent. In response, the parents claimed they had sent her to the man to take care of the pregnancy until she gives birth, and not for marriage.

Many stories about parents marrying off girls before the age of 18 have occasionally featured in the media. These are things you would think are no longer happening, most especially with laws against defilement. Surprisingly, however, the practice looks to be on the increase. But where is the problem? What can be done to prevent such practice?

An early pregnancy is the worst experience any parent would wish to his school-going daughter. Such news is very shocking. It is quite disappointing that our girls still get premarital/unwanted pregnancies, and few are able to go back to school. We should never give up telling our girls to abstain from sex until marriage.

But in case your girl gets pregnant, don't treat her with harshness. She needs your counseling and support throughout. As a parent, put in place preventive measures to avoid similar occurrences in future.

If you have never taken your children through age-appropriate sex education, it is high time you did so. You can also buy for them some DVDs or reading materials that address issues of early sexual practices and their repercussions. Your timely involvement and guidance can help her make a very informed decision.

The child who gets pregnant while studying should also be supported, delivered and taken back to school. Getting an unwanted pregnancy is not the end of the world for your daughter. Her dreams should not get shattered. We have seen others who go through similar experiences, but later get a new, better life.

The way we address issues determines how we shall overcome them. This impacts our children as well. If we focus on the positive side of life, then we will realise positive results.

It is not advisable to force your daughter to abort. That may never be the best option since you risk losing lives of two people or create more future problems. Before God, you are also committing sin.

There is a need to involve the family of the boy/man responsible for your daughter's pregnancy. Such a person is equally responsible, and should not abandon this girl.

The two families should agree on how to take care of the pregnancy. More arrangements should be made for after birth as well, because at the end of the day, the father will claim this child.