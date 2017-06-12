Ethiopia's Political Parties Must Learn the Concept of 'Give and Take'

Political parties do have a responsibility to teach and reach out to their followers not only to make them well aware of democratic rules, ethics and norms but also to make sure that they and their followers strictly respect the democratic principles of negotiation.

Normally external observers may be invited to observe the proceedings of discussions and to provide their expertise opinion regarding the election process. However, they also have a responsibility not to interfere and meddle within the internal affairs of a sovereign nation. With the code of conduct that deals with rights and responsibilities of international observers already put in place, it is believed that all invited international observers will rectify some mistakes few previous observers committed. They will strictly adhere to their professional observer ethics as opposed to imposing whatever hidden agenda they may want to peruse using parties' negotiations.

It is also hoped that external observers will make unbiased, balanced and good appreciation of the situation on the ground in order to draw a conscious and wise concluding remark of their observation.

The public at large has taken a lesson or two from previous elections and is now more conscious, well aware and is better equipped to do an excellent job this time. This is because the public is much better aware of party politics, electoral processes, procedures and proceedings thanks among others to the advent of technology. Further, media outlets have been instrumental in teaching the public at large about the importance of conducting a peaceful, free, fair and democratic election.

Much as the reality on the ground shows a very conducive environment for a peaceful, free, fair and democratic upcoming national election in Ethiopia, a few individuals, groups and parties that have sold the national interest of this beautiful nation are using host countries' tax-payers money for pathetic and despicable purposes: So as to slake their personal and/or group ambitions. Among these groups are the replica of the former red terror and current Genbot-7, the OLF, and ONLF.

They are using a few deluded innocent Diaspora backed up and directed by Shabia are also actively engaged in a shameful subversion to confuse the international community about the upcoming national election. They are currently very busy knocking at the doors of foreign government representatives, embassies and contacting different self appointed institutions such as the Human Rights Watch, The International Crisis Group, etc. and providing bogus, injurious and uncorroborated information in order to spoil, disrupt and undermine the upcoming national election.

These hoaxed vacant dreamers, apart from being assisted by Shabia's radio and television services directly from Asmara, are broadcasting innuendos via foreign media outlets, including, almost on a daily basis from their sanctuary in North America and Europe in order to confuse the public and the international community regarding the Ethiopian national electoral process.

In essence, blinded and intoxicated by chronic hatred and bias for their fellow countrymen and driven by selfish and narrow dream of power at any cost, the leadership and lieutenants of this terrorist group have been used as tools and Trojan horse by certain historical enemies of Ethiopia. They are openly dancing to the tunes and songs of these historical enemies. They are fanning and propagating the lies and fabrications of terrorists against our defence and the security and national interest of our nation.

This is not the first time for these groups to launch their assaults against Ethiopia. Ethiopia has withstood similar evil and coordinated campaigns in the past and has prevailed and would surely do so now. It would not flinch an inch from its legitimate, principled and legal stand just to thwart the propaganda campaign of these groups. The Constitution of the Country would be respected and upheld at all costs and without any compromises.

The National Electoral Board has time and again asked these parties to abide by the law of the land. The question is do they have ears that listen? Do they have respect for the nation's institutions and the Constitution? Or is their intention to destroy all that is gained? Or are they dreaming of taking power through violence?

Their recent provocations demonstrate that they have no regard for the rule of law and the Constitution of the land. They seem to continue to be active in illegal activities and violence. This is clearly and by no means expected from any party that aspires to govern a nation. Therefore, it is time that these parties stop illegal activities and start to think and act as a loyal opposition ready to advance democracy and good governance in the country. When they do that, they will be regarded as a credible challenger to the ruling party. Such credibility then is acquired through hard work and genuine dedication, among others.

Thus, when the opposition begins to act responsibly and begin to advance issues of public good, then it will be credible and eventually win the votes it needs to govern. And this is done through peaceful and democratic means: Just the way it is done in any democratic nation. For that, the opposition must start to think and act positive, dis-regard their disastrous and obsolete tactics and strategies. They must come to their senses and stop their outrageous adventure which is detrimental to the social, economic and political progress of this nation.

Peacefully opposing and struggling against any party including the ruling one has nothing wrong, as it is one's legitimate right guaranteed by the Country's Constitution. It is, however, a completely different matter to ally oneself with known and historical enemies of the country and act against the security, stability and national interest of the country. Their inexcusable stands and actions are considered nothing less than treason of the highest degree.

Fortunately, however, as the truth always prevails, we have come to a period when the true nature and the evil motives of few individuals are exposed and the vast majority of the Diaspora have extricated themselves from bankrupt and negative propaganda making groups as days pass.

Ethiopian Diaspora should advocate peace, love, friendship, health and prosperity. That is exactly what Ethiopia needs from them. Further, Ethiopian Diaspora should be a source of knowledge and must advocate stability and prosperity in our era of 21st century and not be a source of embarrassment, disaster and violence to their motherland. Most have not been and will undoubtedly not be so. Nonetheless, very few deluded Diaspora have made it their daily duty to provoke violence and anarchy from their sanctuary. While they are enjoying peace, democratic rights and stability within their Diaspora sanctuary, they are trying to poison innocent Diaspora with their lunatic and biased provocations and transfer poisonous messages back home using modern information technology techniques and outlets.

These groups have so far tried to confuse uninformed Diaspora by saying among others: that democracy is going backwards in Ethiopia, the government is turning more and more to dictatorship and that there are no human rights, that opposition parties are under arrest simply for political reasons, etc. The reality however is that Ethiopia has continued doing what it firmly believes right regarding democratization, good governance, on poverty alleviation and on sustainable development because these are again a matter of survival and not a matter of choice to the public at large.

Therefore, the country will continue to advance following the right trend. Therefore, the Diaspora community should not be misled by few self serving hard core individuals or groups whose intentions are to bring back the old archaic and dictatorial system.

The Ethiopian people suffered enormously under the former brutal military regime for a very long time and do not have the intention to go back to that old system any more because they have had enough. There is no turning back on those hard fought values and norms. No one should have any doubt on that and most importantly, no one must be misled by few Diaspora propagandists. It is important therefore that the Diaspora community builds confidence on the economic and democratic process flourishing in Ethiopia and continues their cooperation and collaboration in order to further reinforce peace, stability and good governance in the country.

Unholy shenanigans have been manifested and tried before by those individuals, groups and the likes time and again. However, all their activities failed rather badly before and this new attempt by the above individuals and groups is doomed to fail once again because as the saying goes, they may fool some people some time but they cannot fool many people many times, and the Ethiopian people are telling them enough is enough. Further, Ethiopians from coast to coast are telling these individuals and groups who made their daily business distorting the true picture of our nation saying: "Please don't mess up in our national interest and national affairs, and please do not confuse the international community and disrupt our peace and stability".

Further, Ethiopians are saying that they are more aware of their democratic and constitutional rights and that they do not need few self-centred individuals and groups from their sanctuary in foreign land to lecture them about issues that they are well aware of.

Majority of Ethiopians know quite well what to do and not to do for themselves and by themselves and have never been arm twisted by individuals, governments and non-governments alike. And their history is there for any one's perusal.

Consequently, the Ethiopian people have always been masters of their destiny despite continuous external pressure and/or interference. They are ready and willing to cast their votes for the candidate and for the party of their choice because they are well conscious of their constitutional, democratic, citizenship and electoral rights and responsibilities now more than ever. This shows that there is more political maturity within candidates, the different political parties and the public at large. Ethiopians are now ready and willing to show the world that they can and will conduct an exemplary upcoming election in order to shape the nation's future political landscape.