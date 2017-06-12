Ethiopia: Tourism Sector Luring More Investment

The tourism policy and the diverse tourist attractions along with the country's capacity of hosting international conferences have contributed to the quick economic ascension of the country.

So said Amb. Mohammed Dirir, Foreign Affairs Minister Special Advisor, as he opened Thursday the 2nd annual Meetings, Incentives, Travel, Conference/Congress and Exhibition/Events (MICE) East Africa Forum and Expo and 5th Hotel Show Africa Hospitality Investment Trade-show.

The trio, among others, helped the country to attract anchor investors from across the globe, hinted Amb. Mohammed.

Moreover, the ambassador indicated that the peaceful coexistence among the various religions of the country has made the country exemplary, which is another trait for the thriving MICE sector.

He was also unequivocal to state that the county has much to learn from its peers regarding to the development of MICE sector.

Citing World Bank's recent report of an 11.2 per cent economic growth which Ethiopia registered over the last 15 years, Ethiopian Tourism Organization CEO Yohannes Tilahun made clear that last sector's last fiscal year contribution to the GDP stood at 4.1 per cent while it was responsible to 3.6 per cent of employment in the country.

During the same period, over 900,000 tourists arrived in Ethiopia, of which half a million were business travelers.

Explaining the importance of the fair, Ozzie Hospitality and Business Group Managing Director Kumneger Teketel said that the platform plays a significant role in creating a promising mutual cooperation and interaction among tourism sector actors as well as other sectors.

The previous events provided opportunity for the regional meetings industry products and service suppliers to forge international business networks which in turn led to the attraction of global market attention, he added.

Lion Advertising and Public Relations Organization Owner Woubshet Workalemahu for his part stressed the importance of destination development which is fundamental to generate more revenue from the sector.

With various standard conference halls including that of UNECA and AU, Ethiopia could play a leading role in the MICE sector, it was learnt.