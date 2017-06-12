Ethiopia Keen to Advance Ties With Singapore - Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen affirmed Ethiopia's commitment to elevate the bilateral ties with Singapore.

While discussing with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the deputy premier, who is in Singapore leading a high-level delegation said Ethiopia would work to advance the overall ties.

Demeke said that activities that will boost the bilateral ties has been undertaking, mentioning the previously concluded agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation on trade, culture and investment.

He also briefed the Premier about Ethiopia's keenness to enhance the cooperation in the spheres of science and technology, human resource and infrastructure development, manufacturing and tourism to realize its ambition of becoming a continental manufacturing hub.

Lauding Ethiopia's efforts towards building strong economy, Prime Minister Lee affirmed that his country will exert maximum effort to enhance the bilateral relations with Ethiopia.

Saying that Ethiopia is on the right track towards development, the Prime Minister urged the need to stick to the path for the realization of the country's aspirations.

In this regard, Prime Minister Lee expressed his country's readiness to enhance cooperation with Ethiopia especially in areas that the Horn African nation has given due attention.

Strengthening ties between the two countries will pave the way for strong economic cooperation between Africa and Asia, the Premier said adding, that Singapore will play its role to boost ties among the peoples and governments of the two countries.

The high level delegation visit to Singapore will add momentum to the bilateral relations and will help advance the ties, said Arega Hailu, Ethiopian Ambassador to Indonesia, who is also accredited to Singapore.

According to Arega, the visit has helped the Ethiopian delegation to learn from best practices of Singapore - best known for its financial services, manufacturing and oil-refining, among others.