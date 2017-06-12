Ethiopian to Inaugurate New Cargo Terminal

Addis Ababa June 09/2017 The Ethiopian Airlines is going to inaugurate a new cargo terminal on the sideline of the second ICAO Global Air Cargo Development Forum to be hosted by the airline this month.

The inauguration of its state of the art Cargo Terminal-II, will position the national flag carrier at the top in the continent in terms of cargo service.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde Gebremariam said : "The new Cargo Terminal-II combined with our existing Terminal-I will give us a total tonnage capacity of around one million per annum which is the largest in the continent of Africa."

Covering a total area of 150,000 m2, the new Cargo Terminal includes dry and perishable cargo terminals, fully automated elevating transport vehicle, among others.

It is also fitted with different climate chambers for storage and handling of temperature sensitive products such as fresh agricultural products and pharmaceuticals.

"Infrastructure development being one of the four pillars of our fast, profitable and sustainable growth strategic roadmap, Vision 2025, we have been making massive investments in infrastructure projects to modernize and expand our cargo facilities at a total cost of USD 150 million" Tewolde said.

Upon completion of the second phase, which adds 600, 000 tonnes annual uplift capacity, Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services will have one of the world's largest cargo terminals - a capability equivalent to cargo terminals in Amsterdam Schiphol, Singapore Changi, or Hong Kong, the CEO said.

This investment along with the eight modern freighters will create adequate air cargo transporting capacity for the fast growing export and import demand of the continent.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services operates eight freighters to 39 global freighter destinations in Africa, the Gulf, Middle East, Asia and Europe with an average daily uplift capacity of 650 tons on top of the belly hold capacity of 150 tons to over 95 destinations globally.

It was recalled that the Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has recently won 'Cargo Airline Award for Network Development" at Brussels; 'African Cargo Airline of the Year' among others.