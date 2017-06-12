Ethiopia: Corporations Sign Agreement for Bahir Dar Industrial Park Construction

The Ethiopian Industrial Parks Development Corporation and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC) signed an agreement for the construction of Bahir Dar Industrial Park in Amhara State at a cost of 60 million US dollars.

According to the agreement, eight factory sheds will be built within the industrial park that will rest on 75 hectares of land.

The construction of the park, including related infrastructures, will be finalized within nine months.

Corporation Chief Executive Officer Sisay Gemechu said the labor-intensify park, which will be built based on the goals and strategies stipulated nationally will focus on export of value-added agricultural products.

CCECC for Ethiopia Director General Allen Lee for his part said his company will finalize the construction of the park as per schedule.

The park is expected to create over 20,000 job opportunities for the local people, it was noted.