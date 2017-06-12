11 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Corporations Sign Agreement for Bahir Dar Industrial Park Construction

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ethiopian Industrial Parks Development Corporation and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC) signed an agreement for the construction of Bahir Dar Industrial Park in Amhara State at a cost of 60 million US dollars.

According to the agreement, eight factory sheds will be built within the industrial park that will rest on 75 hectares of land.

The construction of the park, including related infrastructures, will be finalized within nine months.

Corporation Chief Executive Officer Sisay Gemechu said the labor-intensify park, which will be built based on the goals and strategies stipulated nationally will focus on export of value-added agricultural products.

CCECC for Ethiopia Director General Allen Lee for his part said his company will finalize the construction of the park as per schedule.

The park is expected to create over 20,000 job opportunities for the local people, it was noted.

Ethiopia

Ethiopian to Inaugurate New Cargo Terminal

Addis Ababa June 09/2017 The Ethiopian Airlines is going to inaugurate a new cargo terminal on the sideline of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.