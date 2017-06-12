Nigeria: Plateau Utd Massacre Gombe to Maintain Five Points Lead

Rampant Plateau United yesterday massacred visiting Gombe United 5-1 at the Rwang Pam Stadium to maintain five points lead on the standings of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

With the win, Plateau United have garnered 45 points from 24 matches ahead of MFM, who are second with 40 points from the same number of matches. MFM defeated Shooting Stars 1-0 in their match in Lagos.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, hosts Kano Pillars defeated visiting Sunshine Stars FC of Akure 3-1 to climb to ninth position on table with 34 points from 24 matches.

The home team opened scoring in the first minute of the game through Nwagua Nyima to set the tone for an interesting game.

New signing Junior Lokosa then scored in the 16th and 41st minutes of the game to take the game beyond the visitors' reach.

Sunday Oluwadamilare scored for the visitors in the 58th minute to make the scoreline look respectable.

Musa Ibrahim, Kano Pillars' Technical Adviser, in a post-match interview said he was satisfied with the performance of his team.ý

"With what I have seen today, it means the team is ready to do better and secure a ticket to play on the continent next season, and I am happy. But I want to call on our fans and supporters to be patient with us," he said.

On his part, Sunshine Stars' coach Akin Olowookere commended his players for giving Kano Pillars a good fight.

In Calabar, Enyimba FC defeated state rivals Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia 2-1 to stay third on the log with 38 points from 34 games.

Enyimba team captain Mfon Udoh got the first goal in the 20th minute through a penalty kick, and he extended their lead barely two minutes into the second half.

In the 65th minute, substitute Chimezie Amanfor reduced the tally for the Warriors during a goal mouth scramble.

With the rains setting in to disrupt the free flow of the game, the match's atmosphere became highly charged as the controversy which trailed the goal led to increased tension.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two red cards soon followed, with Uche Oharulam of Abia Warriors and Kelle Kester of Enyimba being sent off for unruly behaviour.

In other matches, Katsina United defeated El-Kanemi Warriors 3-0, Wikki Tourists beat Niger Tornadoes 3-1, while ABS downed Lobi Stars 1-0 in Ilorin, the same result Remo Stars defeated Nasarawa United in Shagamu.

Rivers United were 2-1 better than visiting FC IfeanyiUbah, while Rangers won their tie against Akwa United 1-0.

