Uganda: While Carol Atuhirwe Goes to Rest...

opinion

It is a truism that, in the end, when our performance on earth's stage is over, we shall all bow out at some point.

If this be a play or movie we are in, the tragic element is that none of the actors comes out alive - ultimately neither hero nor villain succeeds in holding onto their breath. But obvious as this might be, and religious consolations notwithstanding, death has always succeeded in shocking us at every other occurrence.

When we are finally done and folded, our departure remains to be an issue of those we live behind, not ours. It's their pain, anxiety, fear, grief, shock, worry, helplessness and, sometimes, joy. Often what the departed live in our memory, and how deeply it is engraved there, is what shapes how we relate to their death.

There have been three successive 'prominent' departures in the past few weeks - Ivan Ssemwanga, Prof Lawrence Mukiibi and Carol Atuhirwe - all with strikingly contrasting narratives. I did not know any of them personally, save for what I learnt through the media. But because all I knew about Carol was her pain and struggle battling cancer of the throat, her story spoke more strongly to my emotions.

Some people have asked what the fuss is about Carol yet there are many other worse and more desperate cases that never even make it for a single newspaper mention. Well, when we came to know her, Carol's experience also became a platform by which we could voice our national frustrations with the limbo that our healthcare system is in.

Images of this young woman desperately lying in her hospital bed, feeding through a tube, voice lost, soaked in pain, yet always smiling, would not leave a conscience untouched, except if it was dead.

We all felt for her; and in the frustration surrounding the breakdown of the only radiotherapy machine plus government's dilly dallying, we also thought that if we packaged our cries around her miserable plight, they would perhaps be moved to care about us.

We wanted to save her, but we also thought that fundraising for her would provoke and appeal to their sense of shame. Carol had moved from being a young woman battling cancer to an embodiment of the national experience of agony and hope.

The way strangers from across ethnic, class, religious, and political shades responded to her call for help must have shocked her as well. I doubt if it had any impact on the hardened regime, though. One year down the drain, why else would we still have explanations instead of the radiotherapy machine?

Why would cancer patients be dying in hopelessness at Mulago, left to morphine? Why wouldn't they, at least, feel for the poor that cannot afford private hospitals?

Our healthcare system having gone messy to the point of its custodians losing trust in it by treating themselves abroad, the national gesture of fundraising for Carol also symbolised our coming to learn that we are on our own and must find ways of saving one another; that to those holding our national purse, our deaths were only a statistic.

That is why they can still afford to use what should have gone to our sick hospitals to, instead, spoil themselves with allowances and luxury. It was around this time that I wrote what I think has been my most emotional article, in total abandon of my usual satirical devices.

My tears' gates unusually broke loose while writing 'Did you hear Carol speak about cancer at Panamera?' Especially at the part: "So Carol, take this, and that too... We don't give because we are too rich. We are the survivors that escaped the epidemic which ate up our leaders' hearts. We know that if our taxes were good enough, perhaps we wouldn't be here fundraising. Nevertheless, no matter how much they steal from us, we shall not allow them to steal our humanity".

That was last year. I am not sure my emotions met their ear, for they were still in our cemetery eating 'victory' cakes. Sometimes writing about such things gets so lonely, with the spirit-breaking feeling that you are simply mumbling to yourself.

Nevertheless, Carol earned me a smile when she shared this stranger's article on her Facebook page with the caption "A nice piece on Carol". I could imagine her glow, with that sunshine of a smile. Now the young woman is sleeping, after an exhausting fight without bitterness. And we know that many who never get audience quietly die in excruciating pain in our mortuary-feeding hospitals every day.

If Carol had won the fight back to a healthy life, I believe she would have become a strong patriot. Despite the pain, her soul must have departed with the joy of having been loved by Ugandans. And somehow this psycho-social support could have had some palliative effect on her.

By and large, Ugandans are very loving people and our hearts are not too hard to win. I don't know why the people we love and trust so much as to entrust them with public office pay us back with such indifference to our afflictions.

While we mourn Carol and many others in the shadows, we remain here coiled in anxiety; scared to the marrow about our own fate when disease eventually strikes. Shall we lie in hospital corridors like others gone, with our eyes gradually sinking into their orbits?

How many more should first die for us to prioritise our hospitals as we do for the military? Carol, rest in peace! And if you meet God there, ask Him if we are being punished for something we do not know.

The author works with the School of Postgraduate Studies and Research at Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi