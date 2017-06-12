column

The appointment of former ACT chair, Ms Anna Mghwira (pictured), to the position of Kilimanjaro regional commissioner was surrounded by plenty of unfair criticism.

Much as I want to look at it as a one-off event, I cannot ignore the continuity of such criticisms, which points to our problematic ways of formulating political opinions.

I am referring here to a disturbing tendency of labelling any reformists who deflect from or disagree with the opposition camp as traitorous and treacherous rent-seekers. As if people were unaware of the benefits of Ms Mghwira's new position, an image of her boarding a fancy government-issued Land Cruiser was widely used to suggest that she was in it for the perks.

I personally took that as an insult towards a leader whose very short public career has set her apart as a wise, passionately patriotic, yet very civil politician, a kind that is rare in our country these days. Based on her record, detractors should have, at the very least, given her the benefit of the doubt and wait to criticise her if or when she starts veering off course.

I do concur with those who are concerned about the possible cooptation of the opposition, yet I also think such appointments could have a lot of advantages that many are overlooking. My view is based on the undeniable truth that there is no clear dichotomy in our parties' ideological positions, and in such a narrow political space, the practicality of parties' national development agendas is what matters.

It would, therefore, greatly benefit the country if CCM, being the party in power, could be less obsessed with their own manifesto, and carefully looked at other parties' manifestos with a view to finding any good reinforcements. It certainly also benefits the country when partisan differences are put aside and the President appoints capable individuals from the opposition to strengthen his government.

This doesn't necessarily allude to the neutralization of the opposition, but could also imply greater tolerance for it. It is helpful to think of these opposition appointees as leopards who won't be able to simply change their spots. Instead they will inject fresh, albeit divergent views into Dr John Magufuli's administration, and this is generally helpful for the practice of democracy within the government.

The President's open declaration that he is appointing opposition members only into positions where he has the power to fire them was, to say it politely, troubling. However, I am still willing to wait to see the lengths these appointees will go to protect their values and beliefs in the face of intimidation from their appointing authority.

So why are most people consciously or unconsciously ignoring the possible plus side of these political developments? Well, Tanzania has practised multiparty politics for about 25 years, and opposition politics have thus permeated the country to a great degree now. Our last election was the closest in the history of multiparty elections, both at the presidential and parliamentary levels. My worry is that, perhaps this growth is fuelling sentiments of extreme partisanship, which are now overshadowing the need for more patriotic thinking.

Because we have been ruled by CCM for a long time, it is easy to water down opposition to the act of unceasingly bashing the party in power. This gives rise to combative politics, and those, in my opinion, are retrogressive. Many people's political views are largely influenced by a rather reductionist view which sees opposition as antagonism towards government. This kind of opposition leaves no room for collaboration and barely sees or pursues the middle ground in any issue of national interest.

We need to rethink our thinking in politics. My call to politicians is for them to put aside their partisan lenses and focus more on strengthening the government put in power by the people. We are a nation on the move in many aspects now, and we really need to get rid of all the backseat drivers. This means putting an end to purposeless criticisms, and lending a hand in many other ways other than the endless barking that doesn't even bite. This also means finding the best ways of contributing one's ideas, even when it jeopardizes one's ambitions for power, all in the name of love for our great country and its development.

Our political opinions should be driven by patriotism as opposed to partisanship.