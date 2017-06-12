Kampala — President Yoweri Museveni has said he cannot help traders secure low interest loans from commercial banks. "I cannot guarantee lowering the interest rates for traders. They can continue suffering; I have no problem with that," Mr Museveni said minutes after Finance minister Matia Kasaija had read the Financial Year 2017/2018 national Budget on Thursday.

"What I will do is to continue working towards lowering interest rates for the manufacturers and the farmers," he added. It is not clear whether Mr Museveni made the remarks in jest; that the traders can continue to suffer due to the high interest rates currently charged by commercial banks.

The new financial year, which starts on July 1, will see the government capitalise the Uganda Development Bank (UDB) with USh50 billion.

The government will also allocate another USh250 billion to UDB in the Financial Year 2018/2019.

UDB is supposed to lend that money to farmers and manufacturers at interest rates lower than those charged by commercial banks.

Many commercial banks currently charge between 18 per cent and 25 per cent per annum for loans denominated in Uganda Shillings.

Traders have time after time complained of very high interest rates charged by commercial bank.

However, the banks maintain that since the savers do not deposit their money with the banks for long, the banks cannot lend it out - lest they face liquidity challenges when the owners come for their money.

During the reading of the FY2016/2017 national budget last year, Mr Museveni castigated commercial banks for charging high interest rates.

He regretted that he had thought by opening up the banking sector to competition in the 1990s, it would mean prospective borrowers getting cheap financing for their projects.

Mr Museveni said then that he regretted the decision to privatise the national commercial bank, Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB).

He said there would be no more privatisation of public entities.