Tanzania: 'Irked' Fans Urge Stars to Raise Game

Dar es Salaam — The national soccer team, Taifa Stars, must improve their commitment levels if they are to make their first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals for the first time in 37 years, say soccer fans.

"Salum Mayanga (Taifa Stars head coach) should know that his most pressing task is to build a winning mentality," a sports enthusiast Kassim Mohammed said yesterday.

Mayanga's men complicated their task of ensuring qualification to the 2019 Afcon finals in Cameroon after dropping two vital points in their one-all draw with Lesotho in their Group L match at the Chamazi Complex on Saturday night.

"The team has the players and qualities to challenge for a place in the Afcon finals, their failure to do so is frustrating," Mohammed said.

Mohammed, who follows the progress of many national teams, added: "We've talented players, it's just about going out on to the pitch already thinking about winning."

All Michael, a soccer fan from Kinondoni District, had similar views, adding that Saturday was a disappointing day for Tanzanians football enthusiasts.

"We would like to have a team that know how to capitalize on home ground advantage," he said.

"I was very disappointed to see Taifa Stars 'outplayed' by Lesotho at their own turf and before their supporters."

"They (Stars) should have the mentality to win, even against the odds. They must not be content with mediocre achievements," Michael, vividly looking irked by the team's performance, said.

But team skipper Mbwana Samatta says he still believes they will make it to Cameroon 2019 despite launching their Nations Cup campaign on a low note.

"I am optimistic coach Mayanga will address the weaknesses he noted during the Lesotho qualifier before our next assignment," Samatta said.

He expressed optimism that they would win their next two qualifiers against Uganda Cranes and Cape Verde.

Taifa Stars head coach Salum Mayanga said they played well and that they could have won the match had it not been defensive lapses that enabled Lesotho to equalise.

'Our fans should expect positive results in out next match. I will address the weaknesses I noted during Saturday's match before my men swing back into action for another Afcon qualifier," he said.

In other Afcon qualifiers, Guinea made matters worse for Cote d'Ivoire after handing the two-time African champions a 3-2 defeat in their Group H opener in Bouake on Saturday.

The loss comes barely six days after the Elephants tasted a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Netherlands in a friendly in Rotterdam, leaving Belgian-born trainer Marc Wilmots without a win since assuming the reins of "Les Elephants" last March.

The defeat will also serve a bitter pill for the 2015 African champions, who were seeking for a win as a deserving homage to former midfielder Cheick Tiote, who passed on earlier in the week in China after collapsing at training.

In Francistown, Botswana, visiting Mauritania got their campaign to a winning start with substitute Mohamed Soudani's 78th minute goal separating the two sides in the Group I fixture.