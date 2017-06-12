Tanzania: End Poverty , Ignorance to Block Child Labour

editorial

Today, Tanzania joins the rest of the global community to mark the 15th World Day against Child Labour. Launched in 2002 under the auspices of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the occasion is meant to focus on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it.

According to the UN, over 1.5 billion people live in countries affected by conflict, violence and fragility. At the same time, around 200 million people are affected by disasters every year. A third of them are children.

The UN report further notes that a significant proportion of the 168 million children engaged in child labour live in areas affected by conflict and disaster. It is for this reason that this year's World Day against Child Labour commemoration focuses on the impact of conflicts and disasters on child labour.

While Tanzania is thankfully a country that is devoid of serious conflict, there are two things we must, however, note. First, we shouldn't take our peace for granted. Which is to say, to secure the future of our children, we need to guard our peace jealously. One way to sustain peace is to enhance democracy, for when this is upheld, political disgruntlement and attendant conflicts are minimised. This, needless to say, must go hand in hand with equitable sharing of resources.

Second, we need fight poverty while doing all we can to give our children the opportunity go to school to access good education. Having a good education policy, like the one we have, is one thing, implementing it can be quite another.

It is disturbing that, while the government has proclaimed education is free (from primary to secondary school), and while it is mandatory for every school-going age child to be enrolled, we still have thousands of such children who don't attend school.

Irresponsible parents

Instead, they are being forced by irresponsible parents--or other circumstances--to engage in all manner of labour to fend of themselves or supplementing family income. Family poverty notwithstanding, taking punitive action against such parents would be one way of eradicating child labour.

According to a government survey released last year in conjunction with the ILO, there are more than four million child labourers in Tanzania aged 5 to 17. That's roughly a third of the country's children!

More than three million, says the report, are doing hazardous jobs, including labouring at illegal mines where they are exposed to mercury, heavy dust, and work long shifts without safety gear.

The government needs to do a lot more to keep children out of small, unlicensed mines and other forms of risky engagements, for it looks like such children are thus engaged because they are offspring of ignorant parents, or parents who don't care.

Tanzanian laws don't allow children under 14 to work, and hazardous work isn't permitted for children over 14. Tanzania has also signed all major international conventions on child labour and introduced its own laws to prevent the worst child labour.

It means, we are simply lacking in the area of implementation, so there is a great need to work on that. But all in all, we need to end ignorance and extreme poverty so that, being a conflict-free country, child labour is rendered an alien thing in our country.