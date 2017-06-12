East Africa: Gor Mahia Eye Everton Scalp

Dar es Salaam — Coach Zedekiah Otieno of Kenyan giants Gor Mahia applauded his team after a 3-0 win over their traditional foes AFC Leopards at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

The victory, their second over leopards this season, not only extended Gor Mahia's bragging rights, but also earned them Sh62 million prize money and a ticket to face English Premier League side, Everton in a friendly match next month.

"I think that we played a good game. The boys did a good job. They played well right from the first minute," Otieno said a few minutes after the match.

Gor Mahia, who made it to the final at the expense of Kenya's Nakuru All Stars, broke the stalemate a few seconds after the hour mark through striker Timothy Otieno.

Oliver Maloba made it 2-0 for Gor Mahia in the 78th minute, eleven minutes after replacing Otieno.

From then, they took command of the game and they went three up through John Ndirangu. Meddie Kagere, who emerged as the tournament's top scorer with three goals, provided assists for the opening two goals.

Gor Mahia were fast off the blocks, testing Leopards goalkeeper Ian Otieno early on with Kagere and Timothy Otieno pushing for the opener.

Innocent Wafula came close to opening the scoring after 22 minutes but headed wide from Kagere's pin-point cross.

Three minutes later, Kenneth Muguna's attempted lob past Ian Otieno was cleared by Abdallah Salim whiles Dennis Sikhai dispossessed Philemon Otieno down the right wing only for his cross to be picked by Gor custodian Peter Odhiambo.

Leopards had another opportunity on the 36th minute through Allan Kateregga. The Ugandan winger beat his markers before placing his curling shot off the mark, the first half ending goalless.

Gor, inspired by the presence of head coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira who was on the dugout for the first time in the tournament, came back and attacked with purpose in the second half.

Timothy Otieno finally opened the scoring at the hour mark, superbly converting from inside the area from Kagere's pass to draw wild celebrations from travelling Gor Mahia fans on the stands.

If Timothy's goal was as a result of poor marking by the Leopards backline, then the second must have annoyed coach Dorian Marin. Kagere broke on the left wing before releasing a low cross that Abdalla failed to clear, giving Maloba the easiest of tasks with the goal mouth begging.

The former Nairobi City Stars man stabbed home before, Ndirangu - who was released in January by Leopards after a troubled year-long stint at the club, beat Ian Otieno with a stunning effort some 22 yards from goal.

"The boys did a good job. They played well from the first to the last minute. It's good win that will motivate us in the league matches," Ferreira said after the match.

"Congrats to Gor Mahia. They played well and deserved to win. They outplayed us in each half and made it difficult for us to settle in the match," Leopards assistant coach Dennis Kitambi said.