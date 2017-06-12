Tanzania: The Upside of the Proposed Tax Measures

opinion

The Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango (MP), last Thursday tabled the second budget of the fifth phase government. Like in previous years, the budget proposes several changes with a view to increasing revenue and to widen the tax base.

I will focus on four selected areas that received some of the loudest cheers from the Members of Parliament when presented by the Minister. The areas are the abolishment of annual motor vehicle license fee, zero-rating VAT on ancillary transport services for transit goods, abolishment of various fees charged for various agricultural and livestock products and increased excise duty on alcohol.

In my opinion one reform that will arguably yield government revenue almost immediately is the abolishment of annual motor vehicle license fees and shifting its collection through excise duty on fuel. The move signals a government policy shift towards consumption based taxing, which taxes less those who spend less and more those who spend more. It discourages unnecessary spending and encourages savings. So the government will collect more revenue from those driving big fuel guzzlers and vice versa. Most importantly, the government can predict collection of the tax, based on the volume of fuel imported and sold in the market. Furthermore, the amnesty provided for unpaid motor vehicle fees is a positive move that will bring back to the roads vehicles that are parked due to lack of road license and thereby enabling the government to collect more from the fuel that they will consume. It is a practical and clever way of collecting tax.

I am pleased that the Minister is proposing zero-rating value added tax (VAT) on ancillary transport services for transit goods passing through Tanzania. Zero-rating means charging VAT at the rate of zero, which allows for entities registered for VAT to claim for VAT deduction on inputs. This was the case up to June 30th, 2015 under VAT Act 1997 but the VAT Act 2014 that came into effect on July 1st, 2015 repealed this provision and required exporters from neighbouring countries that use the Dar es Salaam port to pay VAT in Tanzania without the ability to claim it back in their countries. Naturally, there was a decline in transit cargo through Tanzania which negatively impacted our ports and the entire transport sector in Tanzania.

The abolishment of various "nuisance" fees charged for various agricultural and livestock products is a welcome move. By their nature, the fees affected peasants living in the rural areas. Many were being asked to pay various taxes for taking their farm products or animals to local markets. The fees were contradictory to the government's efforts to eradicate poverty.

While Dr Mpango is proposing an increase of five per cent on excise duty on beverages, including alcoholic beverages, manufacturers of the beverages are reporting reduced profitability due to decreased sales. In April of this year I wrote on this subject using figures collected from the TRA. In my article I concluded that increase in taxation doesn't always translate into increase in collections and that in most cases, it has opposite results. I further went on to argue that the psychology of drinkers is that when they cannot afford formal drinks such as beer, wine or spirits, they will resort to cheaper options such as traditional brews and illicit drinks, which are outside the tax net.

It is my hope that the Parliament will debate the budget constructively to bring about revisions or improvements leading to a win-win budget for all. After all, the goal is to widen the tax base and collect more taxes by creating a taxpayer friendly regime among other benefits.

Mr Godfrey Mramba is Managing Partner at Basil & Alred. The views expressed here do not necessarily represent those of Basil & Alred.