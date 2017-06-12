Ethiopia: Promoting Art Works of PDWs

This writer had the opportunity to approach Ethiopian Centre for Disability and Development Co-Founder and activities Yetneberish Nigussie, on the 4th PDWs Art Exhibition observed last week.

The writer asked Yetneberish to comment on the perceptions of communities towards Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). She said that, in a society where culture is the sole institution that culture has power to shape attitudes among communities. Culture could define our way of thinking and outlook and the human values we should practice.

PWDs are victims of stereotypes that should be overturned with the concerted move of all penitent stakeholders.

She once said that, "There are a lot of wrong assumptions about people with disabilities; many people think about a single disability and forget about the 99 abilities of a person living with disability. But in my life, I have seen changes happening. It am hopeful that people understand that equality doesn't mean sameness. I think the more challenges we have; the more innovative minds we develop to better tackle them as the saying goes necessity is the mother of invention. I believe that one day we will have a world for all."

According to her, local culture also presents unique options for locally based economic, social, and other developments. Local understandings and interpretations of a community's history reflect past events that feed into and are partially driven by the demands, sentiments, and interests of those in the present. This makes it crucial for community development practitioners to consider the cultural importance of efforts to improve local well-being. By paying attention to and incorporating unique cultural values, traditions, value systems, and related factors, more efficient and effective development efforts can be achieved.

Local culture provides a sense of identity for communities and residents. This identity facilitates common understandings, traditions, and values that are all central to identifying plans of action to improve well-being.

Culture also contributes to building a sense of local identity and solidarity. It influences the confidence that communities have for coming together to address specific needs and problems. This local commitment among residents, regardless of economic or political conditions, can serve as a valuable tool in shaping the effectiveness of development options and local actions. Such commitment, based on culture and common identity, can be seen as a potentially important tool in sustaining local government, development, and social improvement efforts. Peoples in Afar and Somalia are ascribable to accepting disability in any context.

The physical world would like judging people from the outside and labeling them if one is living with a disability. But the reality could be the other way round. The world has been witnessing renowned art and innovator personalities who add value to the present world.

On her presentation entitled 'Culture and its relevance for society, Yetnebersh Niguse said that "Culture is a key instrument that arises from the coming together of people. Yet the outlook and attitude of each culture to a particular thing differs. Some of the cultures are malleable enough to rectify wrong turns. On the other hand there are cultures that prove rigid to change and keep on inflicting damage on others and affecting people living with disability. "

Federation of Ethiopia National Associations of Persons with Disabilities (FENAPD) had conducted Art exhibition in bid to capitalize nation's efforts in ensuring the outreach service or accessibility of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Speaking at the 4th Art exhibition promoting PWDs, FENAPD President Kalkidan Shimels called on stakeholders for more efforts to see to social and economic inclusion of people living with disability in bid to do away with the misunderstanding of the public pertaining to PWDs.

Ethiopia has ratified rights of PWDs as parts of the legal frame and registered improvement but still peoples with disabilities face challenges of accessibility to various venues of livelihood improving prospect.

The Federation has been working on awareness creation aimed at averting the wrong perception towards peoples with disabilities. We call on all pertinent stakeholders to beef up efforts to address the challenges of PWDs.

Awareness creation efforts at the grass roots and support delivery schemes should get focal attention.

According to Kalkidan, the Federation has been engaged in reducing disability information gaps in the country, working in partnership with various institutions.

Hence, over 20 million PWDs are found in Ethiopia. These parts of a society also have been contributing to the nation's development in various fields but still many PWDs are denied accessibility. There is a move to translate rights and inclusion. These parts of the society should be acknowledged by all stakeholders that PWDs could contribute to the nation's development.

House of Peoples Representatives Standing Committee of Social Affairs' Meseret Jemaneh for his part said that the House is following the progress and challenges against PWDs.

The House acknowledges the filling of the gap requires concerted efforts. To ensure the awareness creation House is working with pertinent bodies.

"The fruit's of the country's development should be distributed across the board," he said. Ethiopia has accepted UN PDWs declaration and incorporated it in the constitution in bid to enforce each institution mainstream PDWs. This move is a showcase of government's commitment.

The public misunderstanding on the PWDs coupled with misconceptions on the causes lead PWDs to extreme marginalization, neglect and exclusion from various socioeconomic participation venues.

According to her, this kind of erroneous attitude should be corrected by engagements on aggressive awareness creation campaigns throughout the nation. In this regard, the fantastic outlook of Afar and Somalia peoples towards PDWs is the exemplary, which all citizens should emulate.

The writer also approached Bethlehem Seyifu a mother of four with hearing impairment and Rahel Tefera one of the participants in the Art PWds exhibition. At the exhibition both came up to display their jewelry works. The writer asked them about the support they are getting: Loan, working place and other. Both said that the Federation and other institutions are not according to them any helpful support. "We make the jewelries at our home and market linkage is petty."

We need more attentions of public and private actors to change the scenario. The Art works we produce are handicrafts with affordable price, but we do not have the access of market linkages.

We take advantage of encouragements of families and friends but many fellow sisters and brothers with disabilities have not the opportunity in this regard, more engagements are awaiting all of us ahead.

On the Art exhibition participants drawn from six members of National Associations of PDWs had taken part.