Liberia: Butaw to Get U.S.$120,000 School

The Golden Petroleum Liberia and the citizens of Butaw have jointly broken grounds for the construction of US$120,000 eight-classroom annex and a teacher quarter.

A release said the school will be constructed at the Butaw Junior High School for the elevation of the school to senior high school level.

The projects, the release said, are fulfillment of many project commitments made to the people of Butaw in the Memorandum of Understanding Incorporating Social Agreement (MOUSA) signed between GVL and Butaw District Communities on February 10, 2017.

The school will include the construction of eight-classroom annex building at a cost of US$80,000.00 to be equipped with a modern four rooms' flush commode toilet and a hand pump with a reservoir overhead.

The teachers' quarter cost is put at US$40,000.00 and will containeight bed rooms on the school campus.

Presenting a symbolic check to the contracted company, T-Star Construction and Engineering Company at the ground breaking ceremony in Butaw, GVL Chief Executive Officer, Burhan Telasman said GVL is happy to partner with its host communities in bringing development and hope to them.

Mr. Telasman encouraged the people of Butaw and the school administration to make proper use of the project when completed.

"It is GVL's interest that the children of Butaw district have a better learning environment and develop to bring forth a brighter future for the district, county and Liberia as whole," said Telasman.

Sinoe County Education Officer Malayee Chayard praised GVL for the project, stating that the project is the first of its kind in the county.

Mr. Chayard told the gathering that it is the dream of Sinoe to see high schools built in all districts. He therefore said that he will support the project and the building when completed.

With his hands high up in the air, Benedict Menawah, Chairman of Butaw, A-Bloteh said he is very pleased with the level of development being carried out in the district by GVL.

Mr. Menawah told the gathering that he is withdrawing and waiving any concerns he has with GVL and thanked GVL for such development in the district.

He assured GVL will be given more land in order to continue its development in the district and provide additional employment to Butaw citizens.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Butaw, James Doe, Co-Chairman of Butaw Welfare and Development Association, Clarence Chea, Paramount Chief of Kao Chiefdom in a separate remarks, praised GVL for fulfilling its MOU commitments and promised to keep working closely in peace and unity with GVL.

Butaw District Commissioner Togba Bestman joined his kinsmen to praise GVL for bringing development in his district and said all projects currently being implemented in the District by GVL will forever be remembered by the good and loving people of Butaw.

Golden Veroleum Liberia is a Liberia registered long term business company which seeks to work with Liberians to bring real industries and factories to Liberia especially in rural communities.

In Butaw alone for this year, GVL has constructed a US$52,000 road project, construction of 13 kilometer road linking Butaw seaside to the rest of Butaw is in progress while a US$33,000 nurses quarter is under construction in the district.

GVL currently employed approximately 3,600 Liberians mostly based in Sinoe and Grand Kru counties.

GVL donates annually to the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Agriculture a scholarship grant of US$100,000 for deserving Liberian students studying agriculture and engineering. Up to date, US$700,000 has been donated to the Ministry of Agriculture. The company has deposited into 6 community accounts at least US$92,000 in community development fund across Sinoe and Grand Kru counties.