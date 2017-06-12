Ethiopia: For Fairness and Similar Growth

editorial

The budgetary support the federal government earmarks every year for states is to ensure a similar growth across states. It as well is to see to the impartial or equal benefits citizens must get from the fruits of the country's development and resources. Also it is meant to translate the decrees of the Constitution such as creating a one economic and political society.

Accordingly therefore, respective states have to be diligent in percolating down or channelling this budget to tasks that benefit their people. On the other hand, beefing up their financial muscles and revenue the states are duty bound to conduct socio-economic developments such as expanding infrastructural facilities. Apportioning budgetary support to states is a joint jurisdiction of the House of Federation and the Houses of Peoples Representatives.

According to sub article 7 under article 62 of the Federal Constitution, it is the House of Federation that determines the formula for hammering down or allocating the budget, while approving this budget as well as the overall budget of the country is the task of the House of Peoples Representatives.

It goes without saying when the formula for the subsidiary budget is derived it is done in such a way that all states have come aboard and a general consensus is reached by representatives of all states. The cardinal objective of the formula is balancing state's desire and expenditure capability with their income. This is effected through assessing the comparative budgetary gaps. That is studying the difference between state's desire for expenditure and their income.

According to the international trend, there is a need to use a representative tax system and a representative expenditure system.

Lately the House of Federation had made official its budget allocation formula for the coming three years. As indicated in the report, increasing by the year, states' expenditure desire, has hit the 94 point 92 billion birr mark. Yet, their revenue doesn't exceed 15.89 billion birr. Between demand and capacity there is a 79.02 billion birr chasm. Hence, there is a call for filling the gap.

The tasks of curbing poverty and ensuring a rapid development in the country have begun to trigger the interest of states and that of the government that must ensure the right level of taxes are collected.

Chief among the factors ascribable to the gap are the tax collecting system that is far from modern, not nurturing a tax paying culture, obliviousness to the significance of tax for development, tendency to take budget subsidiary by the federal government obligatory and not efficiently utilizing tax potentials by states. Ways of bridging the gap must be sought.

Strengthening states' tax collecting power and using modern techniques should be made a point. Aside from the budget the government channels to them states have to beef up their financial muscles to come up with their own mega projects. Over the past three years, the federal government's subsidiary budget to fill gaps has been increasing. Reports indicate that the subsidiary budget was 51 point 52 billion birr in 2015. About 76 point 8 billion birr in 2016 and about 87 point 8 billion in 2017. This time again the gap filling 94 point 92 billion birr subsidiary budget will be allocated to ensure equitable growth and fair distribution of wealth among states.

To sum up, the task of collecting taxes due to states, exploring potential areas, sensitizing the public about the importance of tax, efficiently utilizing the tax, coming up own mega projects that could lift a given state out of poverty on top of properly utilizing the subsidiary budget by the government are tasks states should inexorably pursued.