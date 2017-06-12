11 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Enterprise to Import High Speed Buses

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tewodros Kassa

Sheger Mass Transport Services Enterprise announced its readiness to import high speed buses to deliver swift transport services here in the capital.

Enterprise CEO Goitom Hailu Friday said the enterprise has been playing its part in overcoming transport challenges through providing a coordinated service in every corner of the city.

The enterprise is ready to import high speed buses that will be assembled by the Bishoftu Automotive Industry in the near future, he said. "The enterprise will also commence e-ticketing in this month."

According to him, the enterprise is working effectively to maintain a coordinated transportation system through conducting public satisfaction assessment, receiving feedback and communicating with the public.

Presenting a paper on mass transportation, Civil Service University Transport Planning and Management Expert and Assistant Prof. Belew Dagnew on the occasion underlined that mass transportation is fundamental to change the look of a given city.

It is also helpful in creating a conducive environment via limiting fuel and space consumption, carbon emission and accidents, he added.

According to him, the mass transport service providers need to implement international transport standardization. " They have to arrive on time, respect the international speed limit of mass transportation and passengers limit as well."

Currently, around 200 Sheger buses are rendering services to the capital dwellers.

Ethiopia

Ethiopian to Inaugurate New Cargo Terminal

Addis Ababa June 09/2017 The Ethiopian Airlines is going to inaugurate a new cargo terminal on the sideline of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.