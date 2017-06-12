Ethiopia: Enterprise to Import High Speed Buses

Sheger Mass Transport Services Enterprise announced its readiness to import high speed buses to deliver swift transport services here in the capital.

Enterprise CEO Goitom Hailu Friday said the enterprise has been playing its part in overcoming transport challenges through providing a coordinated service in every corner of the city.

The enterprise is ready to import high speed buses that will be assembled by the Bishoftu Automotive Industry in the near future, he said. "The enterprise will also commence e-ticketing in this month."

According to him, the enterprise is working effectively to maintain a coordinated transportation system through conducting public satisfaction assessment, receiving feedback and communicating with the public.

Presenting a paper on mass transportation, Civil Service University Transport Planning and Management Expert and Assistant Prof. Belew Dagnew on the occasion underlined that mass transportation is fundamental to change the look of a given city.

It is also helpful in creating a conducive environment via limiting fuel and space consumption, carbon emission and accidents, he added.

According to him, the mass transport service providers need to implement international transport standardization. " They have to arrive on time, respect the international speed limit of mass transportation and passengers limit as well."

Currently, around 200 Sheger buses are rendering services to the capital dwellers.