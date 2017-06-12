Nigeria: Nascam Plans Cyber Threats Master Class for Journalists

The National Cyber Security Awareness Movement (NASCAM); a not for profit organisation, is organizing a Master Class programme for Nigerian journalists in order to acquaint practitioners with the provisions of the Cybercrime Act 2015, as it relates to media practice, particularly online journalism.

The Executive Director, NASCAM, Mr. Aaron Ukodie, while announcing the plan to empower media practitioners with the requisite capacities for maintaining legal decorum online said that the theme of the workshop is: The Nigerian Cybercrime Law: What Journalists Need to Know. During the workshop media practitioners shall be educated and engaged on the rudiments of the cyber law.

Mr. Ukodie said "this workshop has become necessary following the fact that numerous media practitioners are not aware of the provisions of the law, regarding their practice such that many have recently fallen foul of the law.

"Going by the tracked trends, Public officers, including the President, Vice President, Governors, legislators (State and National Assembly members), Judges and lawyers, Corporate brands, CEOs and senior officials of organisations and religious leaders are vulnerable to the dearth of knowledge on the cybercrimes Act 2015 by the 'citizen journalists' on the prowl in Nigeria."

The workshop has been scheduled to hold Friday, June 23, 2017, at the Sheraton Hotels Ikeja, Lagos, he said.