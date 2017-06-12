12 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nascam Plans Cyber Threats Master Class for Journalists

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zakariyya Adaramola

The National Cyber Security Awareness Movement (NASCAM); a not for profit organisation, is organizing a Master Class programme for Nigerian journalists in order to acquaint practitioners with the provisions of the Cybercrime Act 2015, as it relates to media practice, particularly online journalism.

The Executive Director, NASCAM, Mr. Aaron Ukodie, while announcing the plan to empower media practitioners with the requisite capacities for maintaining legal decorum online said that the theme of the workshop is: The Nigerian Cybercrime Law: What Journalists Need to Know. During the workshop media practitioners shall be educated and engaged on the rudiments of the cyber law.

Mr. Ukodie said "this workshop has become necessary following the fact that numerous media practitioners are not aware of the provisions of the law, regarding their practice such that many have recently fallen foul of the law.

"Going by the tracked trends, Public officers, including the President, Vice President, Governors, legislators (State and National Assembly members), Judges and lawyers, Corporate brands, CEOs and senior officials of organisations and religious leaders are vulnerable to the dearth of knowledge on the cybercrimes Act 2015 by the 'citizen journalists' on the prowl in Nigeria."

The workshop has been scheduled to hold Friday, June 23, 2017, at the Sheraton Hotels Ikeja, Lagos, he said.

Nigeria

26 Airlines Fail to Complete Civil Aviation Certification Process

No fewer than 26 airlines have discontinued the process for the acquisition of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) over… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.