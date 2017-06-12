Liberia: Party of Hope Risks Exodus

Aggrieved partisans and supporters are threatening to quit opposition Party of Hope if it fails to explain to them why it allegedly remains perpetually dormant.Some distressed partisans who begged for anonymity, made the threat on 8 June in a conversation with the NewDawn in Monrovia. But Acting party chairman Samuel B. Goreen has denounced the claims of the anonymous partisans as "baseless".

The party situated in Montserrado County Electoral District #16 faces accusation from some of its supporters that since its establishment, it has allegedly refused to inform members of its legal status with the National Elections commission or NEC.

The Party of Hope or PoH supporters claim that it has failed to hold national convention and to publish counties membership listings in line with NEC's mandate. Angry PoH partisans are pondering over why the party did not allegedly participate in organized political parties discussions held at the NEC, and has not set up PoH national executive committee that would run the affairs of the party, the election of the party's national secretary general, political officer, youth and women wing chairpersons, respectively.

The anonymous PoH partisans say the prolonged dormancy of the party has made most of the dire-heart partisans and supporters to leave with the hope of joining other political parties in the country.

They have further accused the party of doing nothing to provide vehicles, motorbikes, office equipment and furniture for the operations of the PoH. But PoH Acting Chairman Samuel B. Goreen has told the NewDawn over the weekend that the information was erroneous.

In denouncing the claims made by the PoH partisans, Mr. Goreen says the party has some vehicles, office furniture, equipment, and it is in the process of acquiring additional materials for use by the PoH.

Mr. Goreen says the anonymous partisans' claims against the party are baseless, arguing that the PoH attends all political discussions involving political parties in the country as well as the recently held Inter Faith Religious Council meeting for political parties operating in Liberia.

He has extended a hand of reconciliation to all those who were in the party but left for undisclosed reasons, urging them to return to the party and take up their respective positions in moving the PoH forward.