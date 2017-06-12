12 June 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: LP Loyalists Flog New Dawn Journalist

The New Dawn correspondent in Nimba County is claiming physical assault from the Liberty Party of presidential hopeful, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine.

The LP over the weekend held its convention in the commercial city of Ganta, Nimba County, attended by hundreds of partisans and supporters, ahead of official start of campaign in July.

Correspondent Franklin Doloquee, who also reports for the state radio ELBC, had reportedly gone to cover the Liberty Party convention held at Peace Emprise in Ganta when some partisans of the party allegedly flogged him, taking away his tape recorder and accused him of being a spy of the governing Unity Party.

It all started when the keynote speaker for the convention was about to mount the podium and Reporter Doloquee along with other reporters mounted their gadgets on the podium, but he was picked from among the journalists by LP loyalists, who seized his recorder and flogged him.

"We have the right to flog you; look at him; you are a paid agent for the Unity Party, who has come to spy on us", they remark. LP County Chairman Paul Wehyee, also told Reporter Doloquee, "You were lucky that my boys did not kill you; you're not a Journalist, but a paid agent."

Chairman Wehyee further threatened that more will come. The assault was reportedly carried out in the presence of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine and his Vice Standard Bearer Harrison Karwea, who both attended the convention.

The convention was largely attended by partisans trucked from Monrovia and other parts of the country. Residents of Ganta have described the attack against Reporter Franklin Doloquee as unacceptable, particularly coming from a party that is seeking state power.

This is the second attack from the LP against Franklin Doloquee. The first incident occurred in Saclepea, Nimba County. At the same time, several LP district coordinators from Nimba have threatened to take the party to court for lack of attention.

Addressing a press conference over the weekend, the aggrieved partisans disclosed that since they arrived in Ganta last Thursday up to press time, they did not have access to food and lodging.

"My brother, we have been in the streets of Ganta since we entered here on Thursday", they lament. According to them, their local leaders, Jerry Kania and County Chairman Paul Wehyee allegedly absconded with their money. When contacted, both Chairman Wehyee and district coordinator Jerry Kania declined to comment.

