opinion

I have read a book titled, 'Stop Worrying, Start Living'. I have never come across, even heard of a book with the title Stop Thinking, Start Dying. Could it be because the unheard-of-title is both obvious and unambiguous?

Worry is said to be unavoidable though controllable in any thinking and concerned person, but stopping to think and dying are two involuntary and terminal points of a human person.

Why this here? Do worry, living, thinking and dying have anything to do with media and its practitioners? Have we any lessons to draw from the titles? Let us confine ourselves to the Tanzania national media and the role they play.

Take an example of the situation before and during the national Budget. Look at what have been occupying media and its practitioners:

You have government statements published--print and broadcast--on start of preparation for the budget, highlights on the budget as presented by the finance minister; dates when it will be made public; and a few curtain raisers in the form of articles in newspapers and pieces of information in news bulletins.

You have too, a few interviews with experts on budget matters and the national economy. And, finally, you have it presented in Parliament and reported by media.

Finally, the debate commences on the Budget. This is where media engage in covering some MPs' thanks, praises and jubilant ululations to the minister and the government, while others hit back with fists in the air and facts on the ground.

One could be tempted to thank the media for the many reports churned out every day. The entire citizenry is turned into one big container into which government information on the budget is loaded at terrific speed.

Then come back. Think. Who told you that what you are churning out is what the citizens expected, needed, wanted, loved, or even should have?

Do you have a picture of your audience, its desires and expectations? How, where and when did you get that picture? How and who has certified it is the right picture and what you are offering are the right requirements and needs?

Does the picture of your audience - of the population into which you want to plant your budget - tell you honestly how happy, how angry and how hungry it is?

If there are no answers to issues raised in the last three paragraphs above, it means the seeds you are trying to sow are not likely to germinate because they are done out of stupor and guided by Stop Thinking, Start Dying.

Most often, media outlets do not bother about the bigger picture of their intended audiences. We are examining Budget Time here because the budget itself is legislation and stands to offer something or take away what you already have.

It therefore demands a bigger picture of your audiences and their requirements; to produce right messages that are both correct and effective. And to be effective, they must fall on the eyes, ears and minds of a prepared and targeted population.

To target and prepare the audience, say during Budget Time, is to provide it, much earlier, with information on the last budget; details of plans and promises and how they were implemented or otherwise.

It is to provide comparative analysis of plans in, say three years; analysis of budget implementation and interpretations thereon about failures or successes.

Preparation of audiences also means reminding them what was promised in the past budgets; whether it was given or done; and provide answers from the concerned on why it is what it is.

Preparation of audiences entails too, echoing citizens' voices on a number of issues they consider paramount.

A forgotten idea or plan, brought forward by media before the budget is publicly announced, could make a difference; including altering sections or changing the whole budget.

It means what? Don't Stop Thinking, Don't Die.