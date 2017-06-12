Tanzania: Arusha Set to Issue Municipal Bonds to Finance Infrastructure

Arusha — Arusha City has been earmarked for a pilot project under which funds to finance infrastructure and related projects would be raised through issuance of municipal bonds.

"Feasibility studies are already under way and are being worked out by experts," the city director Athumani Kihamia told The Citizen over the weekend.

He said if all goes well, the project will start in three years' time and that it will be implemented on a pilot basis before it is extended to other cities and municipalities.

The initiative is being supported by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and is geared to explore ways in which the urban authorities can access long term finance to improve economic development livelihoods.

Arusha is among six cities and municipalities earmarked for the programme but will start here when the feasibility studies are completed by experts drawn from donor agencies and local institutions.

"If seen to be viable the entire programme will begin in Arusha before extending to other towns," Mr Kihamia said. The city has an area of 278 square kilometres.

Billed one of the fastest growing urban centres in the country and hub of the multi-million dollar tourism industry. It has a population nearing one million, 70 per cent of whom live in informal settlements.

Discussions on the project started in earnest recently during a technical workshop on municipal investment finance held here and sponsored by UNCDF.

"We are here to support municipalities with creating an enabling environment to provide for municipal financing.

"We believe that this will provide a brighter future for the growing cities in Tanzania and its people," said Mr Peter Malika, the head of Local Finance Initiative (LFI) of the UN body.

He added, "It is important to incapacitate and empower local government authorities to access municipal finance to enable them to provide access to basic services within their municipalities".

Other cities earmarked for the programme are Dar es Salaam and its three municipalities; Ilala, Temeke and Kinondoni, Dodoma, Mwanza (Ilemela), Tanga and Mbeya.

Mr Malika said Arusha would be the first city should the programme take off, adding that discussions were underway on how to strategize on municipal finance which could later lead to issuing of municipal bonds in the Tanzanian context.

Mr Vitto Intinni, a programme manager responsible for municipal finance from the UN body's headquarters in New York, said Tanzania is among several developing countries whose urban growth will double in the next 15 years.

He added, however, that poverty and inequality were highly concentrated in the urban areas world wide because the majority of urban dwellers could not access jobs and finance.

Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo said although the city of Arusha generated a lot of wealth for the economy, it was short of funds to finance its infrastructure projects.

He said the government would welcome moves to launch the municipal bonds for the city, adding that experts were still weighing the pros and cons of issuing municipal bonds in the Tanzanian context.