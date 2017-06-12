Tanzania: Govt Has Spent Sh30 Billion in Municipal Improvements

Dar es Salaam — The government has so far spent Sh30 billion in improvements and construction of new district municipal councils in 2016/17 financial year.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mr Suleiman Jafo said this on Monday in Parliament.

He was responding to a question posed by Mr Emmanuel Mwakasaka (Tabora Urban-CCM) who wanted to know when the construction of Tabora municipal council offices would be completed.

In his question, Mr Mwakasaka said the government promised to issue Sh2 billion including Sh1 billion for paying the contractor, but so far the promise was yet to be fulfilled.