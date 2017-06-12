12 June 2017

Liberia: Ellen Detects Conflict of Interest

Photo: FrontPage Africa
James Kollie, former deputy ministry of finance.

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has issued a special statement amid preliminary results of an audit on the Private Sector Development Initiative (PDSI) at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

The president ordered Dr. James Kollie, Commissioner, Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA), to immediately return to the country and assist with investigation.

According to an Executive Mansion statement, preliminary audit of PDSI revealed some shocking outcome and results showed that officials at the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning were making loans to themselves in violation of the law.

The statement added that the audit, which covers the period of 2014 to current, is being executed by the Internal Audit Agency.

The statement added that while the process is still ongoing, "We can say with a high degree of confidence that such a scheme set up at the PDSI is clearly a conflict of interest and will be dealt with by the full weight of the law."

"Therefore, I have ordered the principal administrator of the program during the audit period, Commissioner of Maritime Affairs, James Kollie to return to Liberia from his official trip to assist in the audit and answer all of the issues associated with it, President Sirleaf directed.

The Liberian leader has at the same time ordered the Minister of Finance to have a full audit report on her desk within two weeks for further action.

In the statement, the president said "We remain seized of this matter and will leave no stone unturned in the interest of the nation."

